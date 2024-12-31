The Strangest Things About Jason & Kylie Kelce's Marriage

You'd think getting involved with a famous NFL player would be pretty extravagant. However, for Kylie Kelce (née McDevitt), her meet-cute with former Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce was about as normal as they come. In fact, Jason and Kylie met exactly the same way countless couples do in the 21st century: on Tinder.

Jason and Kylie swiped right on each other around the time 2014 was coming to a close. During a 2023 appearance on "New Heights" — the podcast hosted by Jason and his brother Travis Kelce (who's dating Taylor Swift, in case you haven't heard) — Kylie revealed that when she made that fateful swipe, she didn't even know Jason played for the Eagles. This was despite the fact that Kylie is a native of the Philadelphia area who was no stranger to cheering the Birds on when football season came to town. Kylie says the reason she never made the connection was because none of her future husband's Tinder photos had anything to do with his job.

"Well, his profile at the time was something to the effect of: 'I want to have deep meaningful conversations and talk about getting married and having kids' or something like that," Kylie shared. The pair would indeed get married and have three daughters — at least one of whom can't get enough of Swift. But just because Jason and Kylie's initial meeting was rather normal doesn't mean their entire relationship has been.

