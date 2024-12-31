The Strangest Things About Jason & Kylie Kelce's Marriage
You'd think getting involved with a famous NFL player would be pretty extravagant. However, for Kylie Kelce (née McDevitt), her meet-cute with former Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce was about as normal as they come. In fact, Jason and Kylie met exactly the same way countless couples do in the 21st century: on Tinder.
Jason and Kylie swiped right on each other around the time 2014 was coming to a close. During a 2023 appearance on "New Heights" — the podcast hosted by Jason and his brother Travis Kelce (who's dating Taylor Swift, in case you haven't heard) — Kylie revealed that when she made that fateful swipe, she didn't even know Jason played for the Eagles. This was despite the fact that Kylie is a native of the Philadelphia area who was no stranger to cheering the Birds on when football season came to town. Kylie says the reason she never made the connection was because none of her future husband's Tinder photos had anything to do with his job.
"Well, his profile at the time was something to the effect of: 'I want to have deep meaningful conversations and talk about getting married and having kids' or something like that," Kylie shared. The pair would indeed get married and have three daughters — at least one of whom can't get enough of Swift. But just because Jason and Kylie's initial meeting was rather normal doesn't mean their entire relationship has been.
Jason Kelce made a drunken first impression
Even though the way they connected was fairly by the numbers, Kylie quickly learned just how weird things could get when it came to dating the elder Kelce brother. During the aforementioned "New Heights" podcast, Kylie discussed her first actual date with Jason. She says they agreed to meet up at a bar — which is also pretty normal, to be fair. But then, Jason got so drunk he ended up passing out right where he was sitting. The kicker? Kylie hadn't even been there an hour by that point.
"You fell asleep 45 minutes after I got there on the bar table because he was too drunk," Kylie told her now-husband. For his part, Jason agreed it was "not a good first date." But while Jason admits he "got a little bit too inebriated," he also says he was "sober enough to know it was the most beautiful woman I had ever seen in my life." The former Eagle took things one step further, saying it was "love at first sight."
As for how Jason got so drunk so fast... it turns out he had actually been pregaming. His first date with Kylie took place immediately after the Eagles' annual holiday party. In fact, teammate Beau Allen actually accompanied Jason to the date. On a 2024 episode of "New Heights," Allen revealed that he had a "kind of a disturbing amount of photos" of Jason "asleep in various places."
Jason Kelce proposed to Kylie in a strange way
Jason and Kyle's first date was far from a storybook moment — and the way Jason later proposed to Kylie wasn't exactly Lifetime movie material, either. Jason himself admitted as much when the couple told the story on Kylie's "New Heights" episode.
As Jason tells it, he was facing down a metaphorical two-minute warning — as he wanted to pop the question before he had to leave for training camp that year. So, one day, Jason and Kyle were in their pickup truck getting ready to leave Kylie's parents' house. Jason told Kylie to wait because he had to go to the bathroom first. In reality, this was a hastily thrown-together ruse. Jason just needed an excuse to go back inside and ask Kylie's parents for their permission to marry her.
Kylie immediately knew something was off when Jason came back out to the truck after only two minutes. "I said to him, 'Jason, go back in there and go to the bathroom. I know you didn't just go in there and take a s***. It usually takes you 20 minutes. That was not long enough, and we are not turning around.' ... And then he said, 'This is not the most romantic way to do this, but can you get out of the truck?'" Kylie explained she then "immediately started crying" because she realized what was about to happen.
Jason & Kylie Kelce's wedding officiant dropped an 'F' bomb
Jason and Kylie Kelce got married at the Logan Hotel in Philadelphia in April 2018 — just three months after Jason became a Super Bowl champion when the Eagles beat the New England Patriots in Minneapolis. During what appears to have been a beautiful day in southeastern Pennsylvania, Jason and Kylie weren't afraid to buck tradition a little bit.
A humorous video from the ceremony surfaced on social media, showing the moment the wedding officiant was supposed to ask if anyone objected to Jason and Kylie's union. However, rather than asking any potential dissenters to "speak now or forever hold their piece," she instead said, "If there is anyone in attendance who has cause to believe that this couple should not be joined in marriage, just shut the f*** up, 'cause we don't care!" This prompted plenty of laughs and cheers from those in attendance.
Kylie would still be hearing wedding bells one year later, writing in a post to Instagram, "One year ago today we stood in front of our closest friends and family and vowed our love and commitment to each other. I am so beyond grateful that I get to share my life with this man."
Jason & Kylie Kelce had a night out at WrestleMania
Jason Kelce clearly had big plans when retired from pro football. And as it turns out, those plans involved entering the world of pro wrestling. Well, for one night, anyway. Alongside former teammate Lane Johnson, Jason made a surprise appearance at WWE's "WrestleMania XL" event — which took place at Lincoln Financial Field, the stadium the Philadelphia Eagles call home. The duo rushed the ring to help Rey Mysterio and Andrade win their tag-team matchup against Santos Escobar and "Dirty" Dominik Mysterio — and Kylie Kelce was there to see the whole thing.
A photo surfaced online, showing Kylie backstage at the wrestling event with her husband and his former teammate. She even got in on the fun by striking her best wrestling pose! But funnily enough, Kylie actually teased Jason over how "obsessed" he was with making sure his muscles were camera-ready.
"We were using a lot of bands, and Kylie kept making fun of me because I was really obsessed with how my biceps looked," Jason said on yet another "New Heights" episode. "That's just the honest answer. I'm not gonna hide it. I'm not ashamed."
Jason Kelce gave Kylie a sword for their anniversary
There are certain clichés when it comes to anniversary gifts. Some men get their wives jewelry; others get them flowers. But for their sixth wedding anniversary in 2024, Jason Kelce bucked tradition once again by getting Kylie an honest-to-goodness sword.
On (you guessed it) another "New Heights" episode, Jason confirmed that after initially not being able to decide on a gift, he ended up getting his wife a sword as a show of their love. The gift was suggested by his brother Travis, who pointed out that six years of marriage marks a couple's iron anniversary. According to Jason, Kylie loved the gift ... though he admitted that it wasn't exactly the most functional piece of blacksmithing in the world. "I've seen better," the former Eagle said. "It's not that sharp." But while Kylie's sword would likely fail as a weapon, it certainly works as a symbol of their unique love.
In a great brotherly moment, Travis joked that if Jason ends up dead, everyone will now know it was Kylie. Jason kept the bit going, saying, "I'm just gonna be honest with you. If Kylie killed me with a sword, I had it coming to me. So no need to punish her."