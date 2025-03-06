Cheryl Hines Was Angrier About RFK Jr.'s Cheating Scandal Than We Realized
For a myriad of reasons, being married to Robert F. Kennedy Jr. surely can't be easy. Beyond the controversy he's earned as the new head of the Department of Health and Human Services, he also has a sordid past riddled with extramarital affairs. His well-known penchant for cheating has sparked plenty of questions about what's really going on with his marriage to "Curb Your Enthusiasm" star Cheryl Hines. And, from the sound of it, Hines may be more disturbed by her husband's lack of loyalty than she lets on.
RFK Jr. tied the knot with Hines in 2014 after being married twice before. He infamously cheated on his second wife, Mary Kathleen Richardson, with nearly 40 different people, and he reportedly told her that she was at fault for his repeated infidelity. This was surely enough of a red flag for his next marriage to Hines. Yet, in 2024, things got worse when RFK Jr. proved that the old saying "once a cheater, always a cheater" may, in fact, ring true. RFK Jr. was caught in another affair scandal with reporter Olivia Nuzzi. Hines initially seemed to mostly take the alleged cheating in stride. Now, however, it's becoming clear that she may not be so trusting. As a source told the Daily Mail, "Cheryl doesn't feel Bobby can be trusted one iota living on his own, in D.C., even part-time, with so many attractive women and Kennedy groupies around, as he gets settled in his powerful new position."
Cheryl Hines reportedly issued an ultimatum
Just a month after Robert F. Kennedy Jr. came under fire for his shenanigans with Olivia Nuzzi, Cheryl Hines subtly touched on the issue in an interview with Us Weekly. "You look at your husband or your partner and all the crazy going on around you ... and you check in and it's like, 'OK. It's going to be OK. We're going to move through this moment,'" she explained, adding, "... a lot of times it's funny and you can lean over and say, 'This is crazy balls,' and have a moment together and then hold your head up high and go to the next thing." This didn't sound like someone who was too broken up over her husband's alleged affair. Yet, now, she is reportedly setting boundaries regarding RFK Jr. living in the nation's capital without her. "So she's given him a strict ultimatum — move me or else," the source told the Daily Mail.
Hines is reportedly prepared to leave Hollywood behind for D.C. to gain the ability to surveil her untrustworthy hubby. Sources noted that while she isn't a fan of D.C. or Donald Trump and his cronies, "... she'll be supportive of [RFK Jr.] as long as he stays monogamous. But if he strays as he did with the sexting affair, watch out!" Time will tell how this will work out for the couple, but if history is any indication, it's a disaster waiting to happen.