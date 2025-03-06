Cheryl Hines Was Angrier About RFK Jr.'s Cheating Scandal Than We Realized

For a myriad of reasons, being married to Robert F. Kennedy Jr. surely can't be easy. Beyond the controversy he's earned as the new head of the Department of Health and Human Services, he also has a sordid past riddled with extramarital affairs. His well-known penchant for cheating has sparked plenty of questions about what's really going on with his marriage to "Curb Your Enthusiasm" star Cheryl Hines. And, from the sound of it, Hines may be more disturbed by her husband's lack of loyalty than she lets on.

RFK Jr. tied the knot with Hines in 2014 after being married twice before. He infamously cheated on his second wife, Mary Kathleen Richardson, with nearly 40 different people, and he reportedly told her that she was at fault for his repeated infidelity. This was surely enough of a red flag for his next marriage to Hines. Yet, in 2024, things got worse when RFK Jr. proved that the old saying "once a cheater, always a cheater" may, in fact, ring true. RFK Jr. was caught in another affair scandal with reporter Olivia Nuzzi. Hines initially seemed to mostly take the alleged cheating in stride. Now, however, it's becoming clear that she may not be so trusting. As a source told the Daily Mail, "Cheryl doesn't feel Bobby can be trusted one iota living on his own, in D.C., even part-time, with so many attractive women and Kennedy groupies around, as he gets settled in his powerful new position."

