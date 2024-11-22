What's Really Going On With RFK Jr. And Cheryl Hines' Marriage?

RFK Jr. and Cheryl Hines weren't new to the romance game when they met. Both had been married and divorced before; Hines was wed to TV producer Paul Young for eight years, and the Kennedy heir had two unsuccessful marriages under his belt. His first, to Emily Black, lasted 12 years. Then RFK Jr.'s second wife, Mary Richardson, led a tragic life during their time together, and ultimately her life ended too soon. In a twist straight out of a sitcom, Hines and Kennedy were introduced at a fundraiser in 2006 by none other than "Curb"'s Larry David. They officially began dating in 2011, and were engaged the following year.

Hines favored a simple City Hall wedding, but the groom's mother, Ethel Kennedy, persuaded her to have the ceremony at the famed family compound in Hyannisport. The August 2014 event "was perfectly imperfect," Hines recalled to Kennedy on Instagram on their 10th anniversary. "It rained and your mom's dog ran into the tent and walked down the aisle in front of me! I'm so glad we had that night with everyone." She closed with a touching sentiment: "You have given me a life I could've never imagined full of love, laughter, joy and adventure. In my darkest hours you bring me light. I love you."

Some followers found the post heartwarming, while others saw it as an attempt to mask the rumored trouble going on behind the scenes.

