What's Really Going On With RFK Jr. And Cheryl Hines' Marriage?
Following in the political footsteps of his father and uncle, Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., is awaiting Senate approval to join Donald Trump's new cabinet as head of the Department of Health and Human Services. But his personal life is getting almost as much scrutiny as his controversial opinions on vaccines and fluoridated water. For starters, he's on his third marriage, with plenty of allegations of infidelity during and in between his unions. His current wife is actress Cheryl Hines of "Curb Your Enthusiasm" fame. The two seem to have a lot in common, particularly their celebrity connections and their passion for the environment. And yet, recent events have led to rumors they may be making another visit to divorce court. However, as is the case with gossip, not all of it's true, and the reality of their marriage may not be exactly as it seems to outsiders.
The couple met through a famous friend
RFK Jr. and Cheryl Hines weren't new to the romance game when they met. Both had been married and divorced before; Hines was wed to TV producer Paul Young for eight years, and the Kennedy heir had two unsuccessful marriages under his belt. His first, to Emily Black, lasted 12 years. Then RFK Jr.'s second wife, Mary Richardson, led a tragic life during their time together, and ultimately her life ended too soon. In a twist straight out of a sitcom, Hines and Kennedy were introduced at a fundraiser in 2006 by none other than "Curb"'s Larry David. They officially began dating in 2011, and were engaged the following year.
Hines favored a simple City Hall wedding, but the groom's mother, Ethel Kennedy, persuaded her to have the ceremony at the famed family compound in Hyannisport. The August 2014 event "was perfectly imperfect," Hines recalled to Kennedy on Instagram on their 10th anniversary. "It rained and your mom's dog ran into the tent and walked down the aisle in front of me! I'm so glad we had that night with everyone." She closed with a touching sentiment: "You have given me a life I could've never imagined full of love, laughter, joy and adventure. In my darkest hours you bring me light. I love you."
Some followers found the post heartwarming, while others saw it as an attempt to mask the rumored trouble going on behind the scenes.
They manage to deal with their opposing views
Even the most compatible couples disagree on certain subjects, and Cheryl Hines and RFK Jr. are no exception. Most notably, Hines has tried to distance herself from Kennedy's controversial claims about vaccines, antidepressants, Wi-Fi,, and other health topics. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the actress acknowledged her husband's views could be considered, well, a bit out-there. "But when people say he's a conspiracy theorist, I don't know what to make of that," she said, adding that being married to Kennedy has caused her to take a more skeptical view of certain issues herself.
One headline-making instance did spark tension between the two. Speaking at a D.C. rally in early 2023, Kennedy claimed the COVID-19 vaccine mandates in workplaces and schools were more repressive than the evils of the Nazi regime. He even went so far as to suggest Anne Frank was fortunate to have the option of finding a hiding space. The tone-deaf comment got harsh backlash and spurred Hines to distance herself from the whole mess. She declared on the former Twitter (via CNN), "My husband's reference to Anne Frank at a mandate rally in D.C. was reprehensible and insensitive. ...His opinions are not a reflection of my own."
Hines had given Kennedy a heads-up that she was going to post the tweet, "[b]ut I don't think he knew how strong it was going to be," she told The Hollywood Reporter. "I was angry." Though the two never really fought about the issue, both of them admit they could have chosen their words more carefully. Since then, Hines says, she has avoided reacting publicly to his remarks.
Cheryl Hines is reportedly unhappy with her husband's new friend group
In a move that surprised many — perhaps including his wife — Robert F. Kennedy Jr. entered the presidential race in 2023 as a rival to incumbent Joe Biden. But he failed to get the support he needed, and he withdrew the following August. Cheryl Hines praised him on X, saying "I deeply respect the decision Bobby made to run on the principle of unity." She reportedly felt much differently about what happened next, however. Making a total 180, RFK Jr. began singing the praises of Donald Trump, the opponent he had once called "a terrible human being" and "a sociopath," according to a New Yorker report. Trump, in turn, rewarded Kennedy's newfound loyalty by nominating him to run the national health agency.
It can't be easy for Hines, whose social circle is primarily liberal, to be thrust into a world of people whose viewpoints and policies are considerably different from hers. Still, she seems to be adjusting well, perhaps tapping into her background as an alum of the famous Groundlings improv company. An insider who saw the actress at a Mar-a-Lago event recently told Page Six she was mingling cheerfully with the guests and "seems to be playing nice with MAGA world."
Rumors of an affair strained their union
Long before they were married, there were red flags in RFK Jr. and Cheryl Hines' relationship that hinted the union might not be all fairytale bliss. Kennedy has been admitted to being a serial cheater, not unlike many of the other men in his family. In 2013, the New York Post revealed the contents of a secret diary RFK Jr. kept in 2001, which included details of his dalliances with 37 women that year. Kennedy denied having a diary, but it was his second wife, Mary Richardson, who found it in the first place.
The controversial Kennedy appears to be far from reformed. In September 2024, New York magazine reporter Olivia Nuzzi (seen here) confessed to her editors that she'd had a "personal relationship" with someone close to his campaign, allegedly Kennedy himself. Despite Nuzzi's claims she and the man had never gone farther than texting, she was suspended from her job and lawyers scrutinized her articles for any sign of bias that might reflect poorly on the magazine.
Opting not to comment on the scandal, Hines still appeared to be making a statement when she was photographed the next evening without her wedding ring visible. Adding to the drama, an insider told People the couple "have barely spoken" since the news broke. But the source also added, "She's embarrassed because he got caught," which suggests Hines might have been willing to turn a blind eye as long as her husband was discreet.
What's next for the power couple?
As of this writing, Cheryl Hines and RFK Jr. are still very much a couple, and the Olivia Nuzzi scandal has faded from the headlines. Perhaps the former presidential candidate has found a way to make it up to his wife, or perhaps she hopes he'll be too busy with his new responsibilities to let his eye wander. If Congress approves Kennedy's federal appointment, it's likely Hines will continue to work on her acting projects back in L.A. while he commutes to an office in Washington and to various health conferences.
Hines' determination to stay neutral about politics and gossip may be what holds their marriage together. A source recently told People, "It's obvious she doesn't lean right or left. RFK Jr. is her political belief." She may secretly harbor anger or resentment over the rumored dalliance or her husband's association with the Trump insiders, but she's keeping it to herself. The two may also be acting in the best interests of their extended family. Hines is close with Kennedy's six adult children, and she's also raising her college-age daughter from her first marriage, Catherine Rose Young. Whatever the couple's situation, the MAGA faithful and fans of Hines are surely rooting for things to turn out for the best.