Tragic Details About David Hasselhoff's Life
Much like the mighty ocean that was central to his most famous TV series, "Baywatch," David Hasselhoff's life and career has ebbed and flowed as he rode success on high-cresting waves of fame, only to crash down into choppy seas amid storms of controversy. The veteran star of screen and stage began his career as a child with an eye for the dramatic, and he became one of the most-watched and celebrated TV stars of the 1980s and '90s.
While he's certainly basked in the glow of fame, popularity, and nostalgia, Hasselhoff has also battled many personal and private demons over the years — most notably, his issues with alcoholism. Dealing with his addiction nearly cost him his career and his family. Although through it all, Hasselhoff has managed to get back on his feet, dust himself off, and keep pushing through.
"It's a day at a time, and I'm proud of today," Hasselhoff told People in 2010. Despite some unfortunate and temporary relapses, Hasselhoff explained, "I bounce back in two days and get back on my horse ... It's not about falling. It's how fast you get up. You can count on me getting up," Hasselhoff said. This is a mentality that has allowed Hasselhoff to push through the drama and trauma he's faced throughout his life. And, with the shocking and untimely death of his ex-wife, Pamela Bach, in 2025, he's likely had to lean on that attitude to get through the grief.
David Hasselhoff's career success was marred by alcoholism
Throughout the 1990s, David Hasselhoff was one of the most celebrated stars on television, with a wildly successful run as Michael Knight in "Knight Rider" in the mid-'80s, followed by his ridiculously popular turn as Mitch Buchannon on "Baywatch" — alongside a young Pamela Anderson and Hasselhoff's late friend, Michael Newman. The series became the most-watched TV show in the world, even setting the Guinness World Record for the largest TV audience.
However, things went south for Hasselhoff after "Baywatch" went off the air in 2001. He began drinking even more heavily after allegedly dealing with alcohol addiction for many years. In 2002, Hasselhoff went to the Betty Ford Center for a rehab program, where he stayed for two days before checking out and finding his way to a hotel and getting dangerously drunk. He was eventually taken to a hospital, and his team of reps tried to sweep the whole thing under the rug. After his failed attempt at going to rehab in 2002, he was later ordered by the court to attend treatment after a DWI in 2004.
If you or anyone you know needs help with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).
David Hasselhoff's addiction was made public by an embarrassing video taken by his daughter
David Hasselhoff's alcoholism eventually marred his reputation, regardless of his efforts to hide it. In July 2006, several months after filing for divorce from wife Pamela Bach, Hasselhoff was reportedly barred from getting on a plane at London's Heathrow Airport because he was allegedly too intoxicated and was deemed unfit to fly. Hasselhoff was also allegedly kicked out of Wimbledon earlier the same month for a drunken altercation, although the actor and officials denied these reports.
What couldn't be denied was a video that surfaced in early 2007 that showed a shirtless, heavily inebriated Hasselhoff trying to eat a hamburger while lying on the floor of his Las Vegas home. The strange and tragic video was recorded by Hasselhoff's then-teenage daughter, Taylor-Ann Hasselhoff, whom he welcomed with Bach in 1990. "I took the tape because I wanted to be like, 'Look at how you are when you're [drunk]. You can't remember anything, so I want to show you,'" Taylor-Ann explained to People after the video was leaked by a former family friend.
While the video — which went viral and was callously mocked by comedians, trolls, and late-night hosts across the country — was undoubtedly humiliating, Hasselhoff told "Today" that, "For me it was actually a good sign because it was a wake-up call and it brought everything to a head." Although the viral moment was embarrassing, it gave him the push he needed to change.
David Hasselhoff went through a contentious divorce and a custody battle
In January 2006, after 16 years of marriage, David Hasselhoff filed for divorce from Pamela Bach, citing "irreconcilable differences." Their split became yet another contentious, high-profile Hollywood divorce. The pair shared two children — Taylor-Ann Hasselhoff and her younger sister, Hayley Hasselhoff — and the divorce got ugly fast, as Bach claimed that Hasselhoff had been violent toward her and requested a restraining order from the court. The request was rejected, but the judge instructed them to stay away from one another.
When the pair first split, each was given temporary custody of one of their daughters before Hasselhoff was later granted custody of both. By July 2006, Hasselhoff and Bach's divorce had been finalized, but that was far from the end of the drama. The following month, court documents that were supposed to be sealed from public view were inadvertently made public, and many of the scandalous accusations leveled by both Hasselhoff and Bach came out in the press. The "Baywatch" star accused Bach of abusing cocaine, while Bach alleged that Hasselhoff had been physically abusive during their marriage and claimed he'd cheated on her multiple times.
If you or someone you know is dealing with domestic abuse, you can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1−800−799−7233. You can also find more information, resources, and support at their website.
David Hasselhoff went from being one of the most successful TV stars to not being able to pay alimony
David Hasselhoff's fortune was once estimated to be nearly $100 million. His music sales — particularly in Europe — helped bolster that fortune, and when he filed for divorce from Pamela Bach in 2006, his alimony payments were set at $21,000 per month. As his career faltered in the years after his divorce, Hasselhoff finally asked for an adjustment and laid bare the stark reality of his financial situation.
According to the actor, he only had $4,000 in liquid finances each month, and despite earning $112,000 a month at the time, he was spending over $60,000 on his personal expenses and couldn't afford the $21,000 in alimony. Hasselhoff further argued that Bach had not made efforts to support herself, and that none of that money went to raising their kids, as both their daughters lived with him. The court agreed and lowered the monthly payments to $10,000.
"I am 63 years of age, and am at an age when I should be preparing for retirement and not having to continue working in order to pay [Bach's] support," Hasselhoff said in legal docs submitted at the time (via People). At the time, Hasselhoff listed his financial assets off for the court, and claimed his total net worth to be around $1.79 million.
David Hasselhoff's ex-wife Pamela Bach died by suicide
David Hasselhoff's long and tumultuous relationship with ex-wife Pamela Bach ended in tragedy on March 5, 2025. Bach died by suicide at her home in Los Angeles. TMZ reports that members of Bach's family were worried about her after not having heard from her for some time, and subsequently went to her home to check in — which is where she was found. Paramedics and LAPD were called, but she was declared dead on the scene.
Regardless of their rocky past, Bach was still a big part of Hasselhoff's life, as well as the mother of his two children. The shocking turn of events clearly impacted the actor, and he shared a brief statement on X (formerly Twitter) to address and mourn Bach's untimely death. "Our family is deeply saddened by the recent passing of Pamela Hasselhoff," the actor wrote. "We are grateful for the outpouring of love and support during this difficult period but kindly request privacy as we grieve and navigate through this challenging time."
Sherry Kelly, Bach's rep, grieved the loss in a statement to TMZ, sharing, "My heart goes out to her family, her beautiful daughters and granddaughter who Pamela constantly gushes about and loves so dearly. Pamela often talked about how very proud she was of both her daughters and what they have blossomed into. She was a 'Proud Mama'!"