Tragic Details About David Hasselhoff's Life

Much like the mighty ocean that was central to his most famous TV series, "Baywatch," David Hasselhoff's life and career has ebbed and flowed as he rode success on high-cresting waves of fame, only to crash down into choppy seas amid storms of controversy. The veteran star of screen and stage began his career as a child with an eye for the dramatic, and he became one of the most-watched and celebrated TV stars of the 1980s and '90s.

While he's certainly basked in the glow of fame, popularity, and nostalgia, Hasselhoff has also battled many personal and private demons over the years — most notably, his issues with alcoholism. Dealing with his addiction nearly cost him his career and his family. Although through it all, Hasselhoff has managed to get back on his feet, dust himself off, and keep pushing through.

"It's a day at a time, and I'm proud of today," Hasselhoff told People in 2010. Despite some unfortunate and temporary relapses, Hasselhoff explained, "I bounce back in two days and get back on my horse ... It's not about falling. It's how fast you get up. You can count on me getting up," Hasselhoff said. This is a mentality that has allowed Hasselhoff to push through the drama and trauma he's faced throughout his life. And, with the shocking and untimely death of his ex-wife, Pamela Bach, in 2025, he's likely had to lean on that attitude to get through the grief.

