Elle King Is Completely Unrecognizable After Weight Loss Transformation

These days, Elle King seems to have taking full ownership over her weight-loss journey, making it clear that it's something she chose to embark on for her own benefit. When she was younger, however, King wasn't afforded that same agency.

As previously mentioned, King's relationship with her father Rob Schneider has had its ups and downs. During an appearance on Bunnie Xo's podcast "Dumb Blonde" in 2024, the "Ex's & Oh's" singer confessed that she would often go years at a time without so much as speaking to Schneider. "Right now, we're not flowing," King said at the time. She attributes her complicated relationship with her dad to their differing political opinions, as well as the fact that he could allegedly be quite inattentive during her youth. "My dad forgot about every single birthday," she told Bunnie Xo. During the podcast, King also shared that when she was young, her father sent her to what she described as a "fat camp."

"I was, like, a really, really heavy child," King recalled. "My dad sent me to fat camp," she continued, adding, "And then I got in trouble one year because I sprained my ankle and I didn't lose any weight. Very toxic and very silly." For those who may be unaware, the term "fat camp" is used to describe a summer camp children are sent to with the goal of losing weight. These sort of institutions have often been criticized for their harsh methods.