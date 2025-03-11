Elle King Is Completely Unrecognizable After Weight Loss Transformation
It's a bit rare to find the famous child of a celebrity who doesn't have a cringey take on being a nepo baby, but rest assured, they are out there. If you need an example, look no further than popular alt-country singer Elle King. King hasn't always had the best relationship with her father, actor and comedian Rob Schneider, meaning she largely had to carve out her successful music career on her own merit. However, King's stunning evolution goes beyond her life as a performer. Her hard work hasn't only resulted in multiple Grammy nominations, but also a weight-loss transformation that left her looking unrecognizable.
King opened up about her weight-loss journey in an August 2023 Instagram post. The singer noted that she was at her heaviest (about 284 pounds) while pregnant with her first son in 2021, and that she experienced severe postpartum depression afterwards. All of this took its toll on her ability to perform. However, she eventually mounted a comeback, and began adding increasingly intense workouts to her usual routine, resulting in her dropping a significant amount of weight over the subsequent two years. "It doesn't happen over night [sic]. It didn't even happen in a year for me," King wrote, adding, "I thought I wanted to lose weight, but it's so much more. My BRAIN functions better on the days I move my body. ... I've been tiny, I've been huge, BUT RIGHT NOW IM [sic] HEALTHY." King also asserted that she achieved her goals without the use of weight-loss medication.
Rob Schneider's approach to his daughter's weight was less than ideal
These days, Elle King seems to have taking full ownership over her weight-loss journey, making it clear that it's something she chose to embark on for her own benefit. When she was younger, however, King wasn't afforded that same agency.
As previously mentioned, King's relationship with her father Rob Schneider has had its ups and downs. During an appearance on Bunnie Xo's podcast "Dumb Blonde" in 2024, the "Ex's & Oh's" singer confessed that she would often go years at a time without so much as speaking to Schneider. "Right now, we're not flowing," King said at the time. She attributes her complicated relationship with her dad to their differing political opinions, as well as the fact that he could allegedly be quite inattentive during her youth. "My dad forgot about every single birthday," she told Bunnie Xo. During the podcast, King also shared that when she was young, her father sent her to what she described as a "fat camp."
"I was, like, a really, really heavy child," King recalled. "My dad sent me to fat camp," she continued, adding, "And then I got in trouble one year because I sprained my ankle and I didn't lose any weight. Very toxic and very silly." For those who may be unaware, the term "fat camp" is used to describe a summer camp children are sent to with the goal of losing weight. These sort of institutions have often been criticized for their harsh methods.