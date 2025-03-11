3 Pics Of Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's Kids That Prove They Look Just Like Their Dad
While Meghan Markle seemingly can't stay away from the spotlight (cue her Netflix series, "With Love, Meghan"), her two young children with husband Prince Harry are a different story. The Sussexes have gone out of their way to keep Prince Archie, born in 2019, and Princess Lilibet, who followed in 2021, out of the public eye as much as they possibly can, given their status. Of course, attending public outings like parades, and posting obscured faces on social media, have allowed us glimpses of the famous offspring over the years.
So how royal are these little darlings? How much involvement do they have with their cousins across the pond? Are King Charles III's California-based grandchildren as estranged from certain royal family members as the tabloids suggest? We don't know any of that for sure. The Duchess of Sussex did reveal Archie and Lilibet's little voices, confirming they have American accents, which is understandable, as they are based and schooled in California. However they do sweetly share some of their father's British pronunciations, such as saying zebra like "zeb-ruh" rather than "zee-bruh." Likewise, Harry's two kids also take after him in looks, as several pics of Archie and Lilibet have already showcased.
The royal ginger snap
One of the biggest scandals that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex faced following their headline-making exit from official royal duties, was when Meghan Markle and Prince Harry sat down for a tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey and sadly divulged that one, unnamed member of the inner circle had asked how dark then-unborn Prince Archie's skin would be. Years later, the answer to that incredibly racist query is clear; as a fair-skinned ginger, Archie shares an uncanny physical likeness with his father.
One of the youngster's first public outings was in September 2019, when he and his famous parents visited Archbishop Desmond Tutu in Cape Town, South Africa. In what is now considered a rare moment of openness, the Sussexes allowed a photographer to capture the visit and it was one of the first times that the world learned that Archie was indeed destined to follow in his father's footsteps, in terms of hair color anyway. Wisps of orange were coming in and gradually grew thicker over the years. Unfortunately, at the same time, Harry's hair headed in the opposite direction on the thickness scale.
Lilibet twins with Harry
For Princess Lilibet's first birthday in 2022, the family released a photo of the adorable toddler to the public, and confirmed that they celebrated with a party at Frogmore Cottage (this was obviously back when the family was still Windsor-based). In the photo, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's youngest clearly takes after her father with her orange locks.
Likewise, just after Prince Harry's first birthday (he was born in September 1984), the young royal was photographed learning to crawl at home in Kensington Palace. The photo, taken in October 1985, shows him with the same brightness in his eyes that can be seen more than 35 years later in his daughter.
While promoting her new brand As Ever, in February 2025, Meghan posted a video on her Instagram account, which showed the mother and daughter duo running in the grass. The preschooler's hair had grown long, but remained a shade of pale copper. Notably, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet both twinned with their father in Meghan and Harry's 2024 Christmas card, which showed the little girl running into her father's arms.
Yes, definitely Harry's offspring
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's 2021 Christmas card showed the family of four proudly posing together, and further punctuated the notion that Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet look just like their dad. As with the 2024 Christmas card, the image that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex sent out to their loved ones 2021 prominently featured their two children, but it wasn't a head-on angle, so they are somewhat obscured. Still, there's no mistaking those red heads for Harry and his two kids.
Though the Sussexes claim to want privacy for their children, and Harry, in particular, has repeatedly bemoaned the cost of personal security, the royal couple is increasingly sharing glimpses of Archie and Lilibet with their adoring public. They made cameos in their Netflix docuseries "Harry & Meghan," as well as in promos for other projects too. Meanwhile, the kids' royal cousins have lived their entire lives in the spotlight. If only we could someday see all five of them photographed together, to further compare the family resemblance.