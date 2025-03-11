3 Pics Of Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's Kids That Prove They Look Just Like Their Dad

While Meghan Markle seemingly can't stay away from the spotlight (cue her Netflix series, "With Love, Meghan"), her two young children with husband Prince Harry are a different story. The Sussexes have gone out of their way to keep Prince Archie, born in 2019, and Princess Lilibet, who followed in 2021, out of the public eye as much as they possibly can, given their status. Of course, attending public outings like parades, and posting obscured faces on social media, have allowed us glimpses of the famous offspring over the years.

Advertisement

So how royal are these little darlings? How much involvement do they have with their cousins across the pond? Are King Charles III's California-based grandchildren as estranged from certain royal family members as the tabloids suggest? We don't know any of that for sure. The Duchess of Sussex did reveal Archie and Lilibet's little voices, confirming they have American accents, which is understandable, as they are based and schooled in California. However they do sweetly share some of their father's British pronunciations, such as saying zebra like "zeb-ruh" rather than "zee-bruh." Likewise, Harry's two kids also take after him in looks, as several pics of Archie and Lilibet have already showcased.

Advertisement