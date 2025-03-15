5 Whiny Matt Gaetz Moments That Proved He's The Ultimate Snowflake

Matt Gaetz is as controversial a political figure as they come. He was under investigation while serving as a member of Congress, and all his past scandals were laid bare for the world to see when President Donald Trump announced him as his attorney general pick. Gaetz was in hot water with the House Ethics Committee for various reasons, and its findings were concerning. "The Committee determined there is substantial evidence that Representative Gaetz violated House Rules and other standards of conduct prohibiting prostitution, statutory rape, illicit drug use, impermissible gifts, special favors or privileges, and obstruction of Congress," a report published by the committee read (via AP News).

Gaetz denied any wrongdoing, parroting Trump and dubbing the investigation and its findings a "smear." But the report was enough to irreparably damage his reputation, and it became clear that he was unlikely to be confirmed for the attorney general position. Gaetz took to X, formerly Twitter, to let the public know that he was forfeiting the nomination, but he attributed this so-called sacrifice to his undying loyalty to Trump and not wanting the new president to start his term without an appointed attorney general.

"While the momentum was strong, it is clear that my confirmation was unfairly becoming a distraction to the critical work of the Trump/Vance Transition," Gaetz wrote. "There is no time to waste on a needlessly protracted Washington scuffle, thus I'll be withdrawing my name from consideration to serve as Attorney General. Trump's DOJ must be in place and ready on Day 1." Thinking that the allegations against him were this big a distraction seemed to hint that Gaetz's ego matches that of Trump's. Several other cabinet picks, like Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, faced similar allegations, and none forfeited their nominations because of it.

