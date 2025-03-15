Tragic Details About The Car Crash That Nearly Took Jason Priestley's Life

"Beverly Hills, 90210" made Jason Priestley a teen idol. The show was constant drama — virginities were lost, drugs were consumed, and shots were fired (literally). Not unlike his character, Priestley needs a sappy Chris Isaak song overlaid on many parts of his life. His biggest real-life plot twist? When the actor narrowly made it out alive in a serious car accident.

Aside from acting, Priestley was passionate about professional race car driving. He seriously began pursuing a racing career in 1991 in the California Rally Series. Priestley made his first victory in the Motorola Cup North American Street Stock Championship in 1998. The years that followed brought more successful outcomes, until 2002 — two years after wrapping "90210."

While practicing at the Kentucky Auto Racing Speedway on August 11, 2002, Priestley crashed head-on into a wall after driving through oil-dry, a car oil absorbent that he was warned to avoid, per The Washington Post. He went from 180 mph to zero in a split second. Priestley had some serious injuries, including a broken back and trauma to the head. According to ABC News, who spoke with Priestley in 2003, he was nearly unrecognizable due to his facial injuries. He told ABC News that "it was really quite shocking" when he woke up a day later, not knowing what happened. He mentioned his fear of never being able to walk again, citing Christopher Reeve and former IndyCar driver Sam Schmidt, saying, "I was really, really terrified that that was gonna be me."

