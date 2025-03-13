What Jenna Bush Hager Had To Say About Divorce Rumors With Husband Henry
Jenna Bush Hager and her husband, Henry Chase Hager, first met during her father George W. Bush's second presidential campaign. In 2009, just over a year after they got married, Jenna began appearing on "Today." Over the years, Jenna has shared plenty of details on TV about her family life with Henry and their three children. Unfortunately, in some situations, Jenna overstepped, like the time she made an ill-advised joke about her marriage, hinting she might be unfaithful if she encountered someone with a similar taste in books. While Jenna recanted this notion immediately, some viewers have recently wondered if she and Henry were divorcing due to the absence of her wedding band.
Jenna addressed the speculation on a February 2025 episode of "Today." "I'm not wearing one now because I broke my finger, but don't worry, I've seen some of the comments; Henry and I are still very happily married," Jenna reassured her audience. She made a similar comment about her ring during a September 2024 episode.
Jenna first spoke about the drama a month earlier when she commented that she'd experienced a slew of unfortunate incidents, including injuring her finger after losing a cherished necklace while swimming in the ocean. While Henry disagreed with Jenna as to the extent of the injury, thinking it was only a sprain, she noted her finger was significantly swollen. However, swelling would occur with either injury.
Jenna and Henry remain committed to each other
Based on her frequent TV reveals, Jenna Bush Hager's marriage appears to be on solid ground. Communication is crucial, and Henry Chase Hager doesn't shy away from having a follow-up conversation with his wife when he has questions about something she's divulged on "Today." In May 2024, right before the finger injury that caused her to remove her wedding jewelry, Jenna mentioned she wished she had dated more before marrying Henry. While Jenna's intention was to let people know that they had agency when looking for potential partners, her husband didn't see her admission that way. "Henry was like, 'What do you mean you should have dated other people?'" Jenna related to Us Weekly. "Not after I met him. After I met him, I was good," she added.
When Jenna returned to this topic again in March 2025, she was quick to clarify that she was referring to earlier in her dating life and that she quickly fell in love with Henry. Several years earlier, Jenna had shared an anecdote that demonstrated just how quickly — after three months together, she proposed marriage to him. "He smiled, and he was like, 'I'm crazy about you, but you're young,'" Jenna recalled on "Today." As time went by, and Jenna got impatient, Henry didn't bow to pressure from her. Instead, after several years together, after he talked his intentions over with George W. Bush, Henry asked Jenna to marry him. Despite fan concerns surrounding the state of their marriage, they seem to still be going strong years later.