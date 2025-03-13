What Jenna Bush Hager Had To Say About Divorce Rumors With Husband Henry

Jenna Bush Hager and her husband, Henry Chase Hager, first met during her father George W. Bush's second presidential campaign. In 2009, just over a year after they got married, Jenna began appearing on "Today." Over the years, Jenna has shared plenty of details on TV about her family life with Henry and their three children. Unfortunately, in some situations, Jenna overstepped, like the time she made an ill-advised joke about her marriage, hinting she might be unfaithful if she encountered someone with a similar taste in books. While Jenna recanted this notion immediately, some viewers have recently wondered if she and Henry were divorcing due to the absence of her wedding band.

Jenna addressed the speculation on a February 2025 episode of "Today." "I'm not wearing one now because I broke my finger, but don't worry, I've seen some of the comments; Henry and I are still very happily married," Jenna reassured her audience. She made a similar comment about her ring during a September 2024 episode.

Jenna first spoke about the drama a month earlier when she commented that she'd experienced a slew of unfortunate incidents, including injuring her finger after losing a cherished necklace while swimming in the ocean. While Henry disagreed with Jenna as to the extent of the injury, thinking it was only a sprain, she noted her finger was significantly swollen. However, swelling would occur with either injury.

