Royal Insiders Reveal Shady Reason Meghan Markle Is So Adamant About Name Change

If you've been reading up on royal news, then you've likely heard about Meghan Markle's confusing name change. The duchess perked viewers' interest after correcting actor and comedian Mindy Kaling on her surname in her new Netflix hospitality series, "With Love, Meghan" — a show that has been subjected to some scathing reviews, including from Meghan's brother. After Kaling referred to her as "Meghan Markle," Meghan made a point to mention that she is a "Sussex" by marriage. With so many jabs at the royal family, one would think Meghan would scorn the name closely linked to her royal rivals. However, Meghan has shared her doting feelings for the Sussex name, and royal insiders might know why.

Sources aren't buying that the Sussex name is part of Meghan and Harry's "love story," which is what she told People in March 2025. "It's clearly a warning shot," one palace insider told The Daily Mail, meaning Meghan is making a statement about her title before King Charles has a chance to strip her of it.

Former BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond ciphered the message differently, telling The Mirror that she's simply celebrating her family bond. "I thought it was rather a pointed remark to make so publicly to a friend — she could have just halted the filming for a moment and privately corrected her guest," the royal expert said. Even so, Bond understood Meghan's desire for a shared family surname.

