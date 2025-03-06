Meghan Markle Changed Her Last Name (& It's All Very Confusing)

After much delay and fanfare, Meghan Markle finally got her lifestyle brand — the oft-renamed As Ever — off the ground, as well as premiered her Netflix show, "With Love, Meghan," on March 4. But there was something else the Duchess of Sussex was rebranding: her own name. On the second episode of "With Love, Meghan," the titular host corrected friend Mindy Kaling when "The Office" star kept referring to her as "Meghan Markle."

In a cute yet casual moment, Kaling quipped, "People wouldn't believe that Meghan Markle ate at Jack in the Box." To which Markle could be seen bristling before responding with, "It's so funny, too, that you keep saying Meghan Markle. You know I'm Sussex now." Ever the accommodating guest, Kaling took it in stride while letting Markle — or rather, Sussex — continue. "I didn't know how meaningful [sharing a last name] would be to me, but it just means so much to go, this is our family name, our little family name."

However, considering how often Meghan and Prince Harry have snubbed the royal family, it's surprising that she's adamant about the name change. With Harry having to bat back swirling divorce rumors, it could be that Meghan wants to solidify her place in the family. But her actions are still leaving a bad taste for fans of the royals.

