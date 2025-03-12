Does Tamron Hall Have Any Kids? Everything She's Shared About Her Son Moses

Tamron Hall's infectious personality adds to the amazing stories she shares on her eponymous ABC talk show. The seasoned journalist does an excellent job at delivering news, and an even greater job at being a mom. On April 24, 2019, she and her husband, Steven Greener, welcomed their son, Moses Greener, into the world. Hall, who was among the many news anchors to disappear from NBC's "Today" show, announced the birth of her bundle of joy on Instagram. "Moses & Mama!! I can't wait to introduce y'all to my #sonshine," her caption read, which also included a note of thanks to those who supported her throughout her pregnancy, since it was no small feat.

When Hall found out she was having a son, she burst into tears as she wanted a mini-me who would dress and act just like her. "Now that I have a son, I could not imagine anything other than what I have," she told People two years after Moses' birth. The two maintain a close relationship and enjoy cooking together, she further told People in 2024. She even noted that the lad considers himself a chef, while mentioning that his palate is not like the average toddler's. "His favorite dish in the cookbook is the bucatini. But I think second to our bucatini in the book, he loves curry chicken and dumplings," she said.

Though Hall is an involved mother, she has been open about having a live-in nanny who assists her with Moses as strong support is necessary for someone with her lifestyle. "I also felt that [to not talk about the live-in nanny] was diminishing this great woman who chose a career to care for my son when I'm not able to be there," she previously told She Knows.

