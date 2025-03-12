Does Tamron Hall Have Any Kids? Everything She's Shared About Her Son Moses
Tamron Hall's infectious personality adds to the amazing stories she shares on her eponymous ABC talk show. The seasoned journalist does an excellent job at delivering news, and an even greater job at being a mom. On April 24, 2019, she and her husband, Steven Greener, welcomed their son, Moses Greener, into the world. Hall, who was among the many news anchors to disappear from NBC's "Today" show, announced the birth of her bundle of joy on Instagram. "Moses & Mama!! I can't wait to introduce y'all to my #sonshine," her caption read, which also included a note of thanks to those who supported her throughout her pregnancy, since it was no small feat.
When Hall found out she was having a son, she burst into tears as she wanted a mini-me who would dress and act just like her. "Now that I have a son, I could not imagine anything other than what I have," she told People two years after Moses' birth. The two maintain a close relationship and enjoy cooking together, she further told People in 2024. She even noted that the lad considers himself a chef, while mentioning that his palate is not like the average toddler's. "His favorite dish in the cookbook is the bucatini. But I think second to our bucatini in the book, he loves curry chicken and dumplings," she said.
Though Hall is an involved mother, she has been open about having a live-in nanny who assists her with Moses as strong support is necessary for someone with her lifestyle. "I also felt that [to not talk about the live-in nanny] was diminishing this great woman who chose a career to care for my son when I'm not able to be there," she previously told She Knows.
Tamron Hall struggled to conceive Moses due to fertility issues
Tamron Hall's son came into this world when she was 48 years old. During the former NBC journalist's 30s, she underwent unsuccessful fertility treatments, which is one of the tragic details of the star's life. About a decade later, a successful in vitro fertilization (IVF) led to her pregnancy with Moses, and she chose to hide it from the world until nearing the end of the journey. "I've wanted to share this news for many months and now finally my doctor has said I am in a safe place, at 32 weeks, to share my joy with y'all," she revealed on Instagram. "There have been many tears, but today I embrace the smiles," she further said.
The former NBC journalist has also been open about her IVF treatment and said that it's something she is grateful for, though in 2019, she told Allure that "the pain is real." It makes sense, after all she went through to have Moses, that she remains sensitive about everything relating to him. For instance, just before the boy turned two, a medical emergency led to him needing surgery, which sent Hall into a panic. She relied on the moral support of her former colleague Al Roker during the time, and was very grateful after all was well with her child.
Shortly after becoming a mom, Hall said that many wondered when she'd be having her next child. While it was an option she said she'd love to consider through surrogacy in 2019, she has not publicly revisited the conversation since then. Her hands remain full as she juggles her family and her busy career.