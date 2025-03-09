4 Times Sarah Huckabee Sanders' Leather Looks Were Total Fashion Fails

Since her days behind the microphone acting as the White House press secretary during Donald Trump's first term as president, Sarah Huckabee Sanders has been in the spotlight. After shutting down reporters and spinning answers like a top, she went on to become the first female governor of Arkansas, making history with her political career. Before all that, she served as a campaign manager for multiple politicians, and an advisor for several others, including her dad, Mike Huckabee, who also served as governor of Arkansas.

With as many years in the political arena as she's had, you would think Huckabee Sanders has been schooled in what looks good on camera in terms of her wardrobe. Despite being photographed and filmed during all of her jobs, however, the governor still seems to struggle with her outfit choices, often picking silhouettes and designs that do nothing but land her on worst-dressed and "why?" lists.

Since losing weight in 2023 and 2024, she's been trying new clothing options and has seemingly found one she likes: leather. But while Huckabee Sanders is smitten with the material, it's not always kind to her in return. The politician doesn't seem to have enough wardrobe savvy to combine leather pieces with her conservative political career and often winds up looking mismatched to the situation, mismatched in her apparel pieces, and achieving nothing but a plain old fashion miss.

