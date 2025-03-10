Alina Habba's New Snaps Kick Those Plastic Surgery Rumors Up A Notch (Fillers, Anyone?)
It's nothing new that Alina Habba can't escape plastic surgery speculation. Yet, per the Counselor to the President's latest Instagram post, the rumors don't appear to be going to her head. What is going to her head, however, seems to be quite a bit of filler. By the looks of it, Habba may have decided that if she can't fight the speculation about what work she's had done, she may as well just double down.
Habba's appearance has drastically changed since Donald Trump hired her as his lawyer, and she seems to be transforming even more since taking on her new role in his current administration. On March 9, Habba posted some photos to Instagram accompanied by an American flag emoji. As she is wont to do, Habba's photo carousel mostly included pics of herself. And, while she received plenty of praise and compliments in her comment section, which she opted to limit, she looked a bit different in the first two photos. The first image showed Habba's particularly full lips, and the second drew attention to her extra-defined cheekbones. Based on how Habba typically looks, it's easy to wonder if these photos indicate that she has gotten some filler as of late.
Alina Habba's comments about her appearance render possible plastic surgery unsurprising
During an appearance on "PBD Podcast" in 2024, Alina Habba said, "Somebody said to me, 'Alina, would you rather be smart or pretty?' and I said, 'Oh easy, pretty... I can fake being smart'" (via Independent). Yet, if Habba is, in fact, getting more and more filler, then it seems she may be attempting to fake being pretty, too. Habba's own admission of vanity proves that she believes she can get further in her career by making tweaks to her appearance, so it really comes as no surprise that she is likely continuing to alter how she looks. In the same interview, Habba explained, "I don't think I'd be on TV or sitting here if I didn't look the way I look. I think I caught attention."
Excessive filler, heavy makeup, and more and more nips and tucks seem to be particularly on-trend in D.C. these days. Looking at older photos of Habba compared to how she looks today shows just how much it seems she's fallen prey to these beauty standards. And now that her new role on the White House team has everyone going after her record, she may be thinking that it's time to commit a bit extra to what she believes got her attention in the first place.