Alina Habba's New Snaps Kick Those Plastic Surgery Rumors Up A Notch (Fillers, Anyone?)

It's nothing new that Alina Habba can't escape plastic surgery speculation. Yet, per the Counselor to the President's latest Instagram post, the rumors don't appear to be going to her head. What is going to her head, however, seems to be quite a bit of filler. By the looks of it, Habba may have decided that if she can't fight the speculation about what work she's had done, she may as well just double down.

Habba's appearance has drastically changed since Donald Trump hired her as his lawyer, and she seems to be transforming even more since taking on her new role in his current administration. On March 9, Habba posted some photos to Instagram accompanied by an American flag emoji. As she is wont to do, Habba's photo carousel mostly included pics of herself. And, while she received plenty of praise and compliments in her comment section, which she opted to limit, she looked a bit different in the first two photos. The first image showed Habba's particularly full lips, and the second drew attention to her extra-defined cheekbones. Based on how Habba typically looks, it's easy to wonder if these photos indicate that she has gotten some filler as of late.

