Carrie Underwood Risks Scandalous Fashion Faux Pas In New Allegiant Commercial

Carrie Underwood faced significant backlash when she performed at Donald Trump's 2025 inauguration back in January, which was only reinforced by the technical difficulties that plagued Underwood's performance. Now, she's returning to center-stage as a judge on "American Idol," and attempted to win audiences over by flaunting her flawless legs in a brand-new commercial, narrowly escaping a NSFW wardrobe malfunction in the process.

In the ad, for Allegiant Air's Allways Rewards Visa card, the musician dons a metallic gold jacket, a white T-Shirt, and some tiny, wedgie-prone Daisy Dukes, complete with a chunky belt and silver wallet chains to ensure all the attention stayed on the "Before He Cheats" hitmaker's Amazonian legs. She's likely grateful there's no shot of Underwood with her back to the camera, since she would be at risk of appearing a bit "cheeky" to put it mildly.

Carrie's brand new Allegiant ad has dropped! pic.twitter.com/QJRrZR1FFN — Carrie Underwood UK (@CarrieU_UK) March 9, 2025

The country star clearly knew exactly how to win viewers back over to her side, with tons of users responding to the ad on X, formerly known as Twitter, by showing their admiration. One fan joked, "What's allegiant? Well who cares its carrie in shorts!" Another referenced the horse she was leading, hilariously writing, "I'd enjoy being on the end of that leash."

