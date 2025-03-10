Carrie Underwood Risks Scandalous Fashion Faux Pas In New Allegiant Commercial
Carrie Underwood faced significant backlash when she performed at Donald Trump's 2025 inauguration back in January, which was only reinforced by the technical difficulties that plagued Underwood's performance. Now, she's returning to center-stage as a judge on "American Idol," and attempted to win audiences over by flaunting her flawless legs in a brand-new commercial, narrowly escaping a NSFW wardrobe malfunction in the process.
In the ad, for Allegiant Air's Allways Rewards Visa card, the musician dons a metallic gold jacket, a white T-Shirt, and some tiny, wedgie-prone Daisy Dukes, complete with a chunky belt and silver wallet chains to ensure all the attention stayed on the "Before He Cheats" hitmaker's Amazonian legs. She's likely grateful there's no shot of Underwood with her back to the camera, since she would be at risk of appearing a bit "cheeky" to put it mildly.
Carrie's brand new Allegiant ad has dropped! pic.twitter.com/QJRrZR1FFN
— Carrie Underwood UK (@CarrieU_UK) March 9, 2025
The country star clearly knew exactly how to win viewers back over to her side, with tons of users responding to the ad on X, formerly known as Twitter, by showing their admiration. One fan joked, "What's allegiant? Well who cares its carrie in shorts!" Another referenced the horse she was leading, hilariously writing, "I'd enjoy being on the end of that leash."
The country superstar loves a leggy look
It's no secret that Carrie Underwood loves to flaunt her amazing legs, and fortunately for us, she's happy to share the secrets to her amazing physique. The singer-songwriter's trainer, Eve Overland, offered some insight into their sessions, proudly confirming to Shape in 2024, "Working out and staying healthy is just a way of life for Carrie." She elaborated, "Most commonly, we will work with opposing muscle groups, so she gets a lot of frequency with lower-body exercises without overworking it on any given day. This approach has contributed to her amazing strength as well as sculpted physique."
The results speak for themselves. The "Jesus, Take the Wheel" hitmaker's thighs looked more powerful than ever at the 2023 CMT Awards, where Underwood stunned in a purple leopard print look. Likewise, in another potential wardrobe malfunction at the 2024 CMAs, Underwood's killer legs simply couldn't be contained. Even away from the public eye, the controversial country star knows that her legs have become sensations in their own right. In fact, she frequently posts her workout routines on Instagram so that fans can follow along at home. Suffice it to say, though, the conclusion is to never skip leg day.