Carrie Underwood's Inauguration Performance Was A Total Disaster Behind The Scenes

Apparently moving the ceremony indoors really cramped Carrie Underwood's style. According to juicy info leaked to the Daily Mail, Underwood was having some big feelings about the venue change. "[Underwood] is used to playing at massive venues with a stage to herself," a source divulged, "She was not given a stage or a platform even."

Advertisement

Per another Daily Mail piece, Underwood was allegedly unhappy that the dress and shoes she was given to perform in were off the rack. Her outfit was not the look she was going for, or the type of luxury pieces Underwood often wears while living her lavish life. According to the source, "She was expecting to be dressed in something custom and at the very least something couture." Unfortunately for Underwood, the Opificio Modenese dress runs for about $310 and the shoes cost around $270. Not the highest of fashion prices.

Apparently, this caused Underwood to melt down. Not only was her guest list for the event cut short, meaning only her husband and eldest son could join her, but she simply was not receiving the star treatment she wanted. The "American Idol" judge "felt that she was not afforded the same level of respect or admiration that previous performers, such as Beyoncé and Lady Gaga, had received." Although, it's safe to say that the dress she wore for her performance was much less of a fashion fail than what we expected from Underwood.

Advertisement