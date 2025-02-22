Carrie Underwood's Inauguration Performance Was A Total Disaster Behind The Scenes
When Carrie Underwood accepted the invitation to perform at Donald Trump's second inauguration ceremony, it took many fans by surprise. In what may be one of Underwood's most controversial moments, agreeing to perform for the divisive politician certainly set the tone leading up to the event and had many salivating for her to fumble her performance. Prior to January 20, 2025, the inauguration was moved indoors due to chilly temperatures outside, and this set off a series of misadventures for the "Before He Cheats" singer both behind the scenes and on full display.
Performing in the middle of the floor instead of on a stage, Underwood started her rendition of "America The Beautiful" with a bit of a setback. The backing track came to a halt and the singer was left in a lurch, having to be quick on her feet to pull out an a capella version, inviting attendees to join in with her. The "American Idol" winner, who almost didn't perform on that show either, was able to charm the crowd and save the event from disaster. However, behind the scenes, sources close to the country musician tell a different story.
Carrie Underwood was having some diva moments on Inauguration Day
Apparently moving the ceremony indoors really cramped Carrie Underwood's style. According to juicy info leaked to the Daily Mail, Underwood was having some big feelings about the venue change. "[Underwood] is used to playing at massive venues with a stage to herself," a source divulged, "She was not given a stage or a platform even."
Per another Daily Mail piece, Underwood was allegedly unhappy that the dress and shoes she was given to perform in were off the rack. Her outfit was not the look she was going for, or the type of luxury pieces Underwood often wears while living her lavish life. According to the source, "She was expecting to be dressed in something custom and at the very least something couture." Unfortunately for Underwood, the Opificio Modenese dress runs for about $310 and the shoes cost around $270. Not the highest of fashion prices.
Apparently, this caused Underwood to melt down. Not only was her guest list for the event cut short, meaning only her husband and eldest son could join her, but she simply was not receiving the star treatment she wanted. The "American Idol" judge "felt that she was not afforded the same level of respect or admiration that previous performers, such as Beyoncé and Lady Gaga, had received." Although, it's safe to say that the dress she wore for her performance was much less of a fashion fail than what we expected from Underwood.