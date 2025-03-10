Kate Middleton's Bright Red Look Has All Eyes On Meghan Markle's Increasingly Shady Claim
There are some details of Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex's Netflix show that rub people the wrong way. Among them is criticism surrounding her wardrobe for "With Love, Meghan." She stuck to a fairly neutral color palette, and folks took note of how this contradicted her past comments on wardrobe rules within the royal family. And Catherine, Princess of Wales' recent ensemble is raising eyebrows even more about Meghan's past comments.
In their 2022 documentary, "Harry & Meghan," Meghan and Harry, Duke of Sussex, shared never-before-seen moments and new stories about royal life. In the Netflix doc, Meghan opened up about the wardrobe-related pressure she was under while in the royal family. "Most of the time that I was in the UK, I rarely wore color," she said, adding, "To my understanding, you can't ever wear the same color as Her Majesty if there's a group event, but then you also shouldn't be wearing the same color as one of the other, more senior members of the family," per Harper's Bazaar. According to her, "I wore a lot of muted tones ... I don't want to embarrass the family." After these comments, it was noteworthy to some that Meghan chose to wear muted colors in "With Love, Meghan" since now would be her chance to wear bold colors for the world with no pushback. Now, just days after the series premiere, Kate Middleton wore head-to-toe bold red, making folks even more skeptical of Meghan's colorful claims.
There may be one key reason why Kate Middleton feels comfortable wearing bold colors
On March 10, Kate Middleton attended Commonwealth Day celebrations in a long red coat with matching shoes and a matching hat. In terms of color, it's difficult to get much brighter and bolder than that. This really isn't out of the ordinary for Kate, who clearly has a love of color. We've seen Kate in shades of green over and over again throughout the years, and she doesn't tend to shy away from other bold hues, either.
Between Kate's bright red ensemble and Meghan's muted wardrobe in her new cooking series, it's easy to see why some people are questioning the credibility of Meghan's criticism of the royal family's feelings toward brightly colored outfits. Still, it's worth recognizing that Queen Elizabeth II was known for wearing bright colors. Meghan noted that she was not permitted to wear the same color as the late queen and opted for neutral shades to avoid a faux pas. Since Elizabeth's passing in 2022, this, of course, is no longer something that other royals need to worry about, and therefore, Kate surely feels more freedom to choose her ensembles than Meghan may have during her time with the royal family.