Kate Middleton's Bright Red Look Has All Eyes On Meghan Markle's Increasingly Shady Claim

There are some details of Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex's Netflix show that rub people the wrong way. Among them is criticism surrounding her wardrobe for "With Love, Meghan." She stuck to a fairly neutral color palette, and folks took note of how this contradicted her past comments on wardrobe rules within the royal family. And Catherine, Princess of Wales' recent ensemble is raising eyebrows even more about Meghan's past comments.

In their 2022 documentary, "Harry & Meghan," Meghan and Harry, Duke of Sussex, shared never-before-seen moments and new stories about royal life. In the Netflix doc, Meghan opened up about the wardrobe-related pressure she was under while in the royal family. "Most of the time that I was in the UK, I rarely wore color," she said, adding, "To my understanding, you can't ever wear the same color as Her Majesty if there's a group event, but then you also shouldn't be wearing the same color as one of the other, more senior members of the family," per Harper's Bazaar. According to her, "I wore a lot of muted tones ... I don't want to embarrass the family." After these comments, it was noteworthy to some that Meghan chose to wear muted colors in "With Love, Meghan" since now would be her chance to wear bold colors for the world with no pushback. Now, just days after the series premiere, Kate Middleton wore head-to-toe bold red, making folks even more skeptical of Meghan's colorful claims.

