Justin Trudeau Twists The Knife In Trump Feud With Shady Farewell Speech Jab

On his last day in office as Canada's Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau made sure to go out with a bang — at President Donald Trump's expense. The two political figureheads have acted like kids from rival schools instead of leaders of their own countries, with Trump and Trudeau throwing some of the shadiest digs at each other. Now, in Trudeau's farewell speech from a job he was essentially forced to quit, one of the many tragic details in Trudeau's life, the Canadian managed to toss in one final dig at his archenemy.

Advertisement

"It's very simple," Trudeau said (per YouTube). "Liberals are dedicated to making this country even better, not because we think it's broken, but because we have an opportunity and, therefore, a responsibility to ensure that Canada stays the best country on Earth."

There's a lot to unpack in that soundbite, but Trudeau's wording should not go unnoticed. He dictates that Canada is already amazing, but it can be made even more so, and also that the country is currently the best place to live on the planet. Trump's entire MAGA campaign operates under the impression that America is broken and needs to be made great again — the complete opposite of what Trudeau said about Canada. The former Liberal Party leader's speech came across as a clever play on words at Trump's expense.

Advertisement