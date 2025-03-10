Justin Trudeau Twists The Knife In Trump Feud With Shady Farewell Speech Jab
On his last day in office as Canada's Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau made sure to go out with a bang — at President Donald Trump's expense. The two political figureheads have acted like kids from rival schools instead of leaders of their own countries, with Trump and Trudeau throwing some of the shadiest digs at each other. Now, in Trudeau's farewell speech from a job he was essentially forced to quit, one of the many tragic details in Trudeau's life, the Canadian managed to toss in one final dig at his archenemy.
"It's very simple," Trudeau said (per YouTube). "Liberals are dedicated to making this country even better, not because we think it's broken, but because we have an opportunity and, therefore, a responsibility to ensure that Canada stays the best country on Earth."
There's a lot to unpack in that soundbite, but Trudeau's wording should not go unnoticed. He dictates that Canada is already amazing, but it can be made even more so, and also that the country is currently the best place to live on the planet. Trump's entire MAGA campaign operates under the impression that America is broken and needs to be made great again — the complete opposite of what Trudeau said about Canada. The former Liberal Party leader's speech came across as a clever play on words at Trump's expense.
Justin Trudeau did not hold back in his speech
That wasn't the only subtle reference Justin Trudeau made about President Donald Trump during his farewell speech. "Governor Justin Trudeau of the Great State of Canada," an unfunny nickname Trump once gave Trudeau, also brought up the tariff debacle, an issue that could cost Canadians a lot of money on imported U.S. goods.
"And now, as Canadians face, from our neighbor, an existential challenge, an economic crisis," the politician said. "Canadians are showing exactly what we are made of." Clearly, Trudeau doesn't expect his country to take Trump's proposed tariffs lying down, but instead push back against them. But, the prime minister wasn't done yet. "We are a country that knows that standing up for everyone's fundamental rights is the only way to protect our freedom," he added, to thunderous applause from the crowd.
These jabs were clearly aimed at Trump and his rightwing policies, with his various legislations that are working to allegedly remove many people's fundamental rights. Trudeau made it clear that Canada is its own country — not America's 51st state, something Trump likes to fantasize about. With as big of an inflated ego as POTUS has — Trump even took credit for Trudeau's resignation — it's only a matter of time before the president lashes out against Trudeau's remarks on social media.