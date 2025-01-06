Tragic Details About Justin Trudeau

Learning someone had gotten into your home while you were asleep is scary enough, but finding out it happened to your family when you were out of town and powerless to help is even worse. In 2014, a man broke into the Trudeau home at night while the politician was away on business. His wife, Sophie Grégoire Trudeau, and children were sleeping and thankfully had no idea what had transpired until they woke up the next morning.

The intruder left a seemingly ominous message for the family near the kitchen knives, warning that he could've robbed them and that they should lock their doors. It turns out the break-in was done by a drunk 19-year-old who mistakenly entered the Trudeau house, thinking it was his friend's abode instead. Charges weren't pressed by Ottawa police, and Staff Sergeant Kal Ghadban explained that the creepy note made by the interloper was, from the intoxicated teen's perspective, a way to apologize for the mistake (via CBC).

Naturally, Trudeau was still anxious about the encounter. "Everybody's safe, but the idea of someone getting into the house while my family was sleeping, while I'm away working is very distressing, to say the least," he said of the incident (via BBC).

