How Travis Kelce's Parents Feel About Adding Taylor Swift To The Family

The whole world pretty much knows how Travis Kelce feels about Taylor Swift. But a slightly bigger mystery might be if the football star's parents, Ed and Donna Kelce, have taken a liking to the "Shake It Off" singer. According to sources, it took no time at all for Swift to make a good impression on the elder Kelces. This should come as little surprise to diehard Swifties, since Swift has a knack for bonding with her boyfriends' moms. Reportedly, Ed and Donna are so fond of Swift that they're in love with the idea of her officially becoming a Kelce one day. Not only because of how happy America's sweetheart makes their son, but because they get along with Swift's parents as well. "Their families blend seamlessly," the source said in an interview with Page Six.

The Kelce clan's take on Swift will only make it easier for her to marry the Kansas City Chiefs tight-end in the future. Relationship expert Tracy Ross tells The List that families play a significant role in a couple's relationship that shouldn't be underestimated. "Your support network grows, which makes all the difference," Ross explained. "Instead of navigating life's challenges with just your partner, you have an extended support system, a whole crew backing you up. As the saying goes, 'It takes a village,' and now you've got one." Furthermore, she argued that partners typically opened up more emotionally when they bonded with their lover's parents.

The lack of family drama also meant couples could spend more energy nourishing their relationship. The fact that Swift and Travis seem to have such well-balanced family lives may explain why their own relationship appears so stable on the surface.

