Psychologist Tells Us Why Kate Middleton Needs To Prioritize Self-Care While Cancer-Free

In March 2024, Catherine, Princess of Wales announced to the world that she was undergoing cancer treatment. By September 2024, she confirmed that she'd finished chemotherapy and was cancer-free; Kate had been undergoing preventative chemotherapy. After she was declared cancer-free, she's slowly been getting back to work, making public appearances, and even hosting her annual Christmas concert. But not only is Kate a cancer survivor with a job to do, she's also one of the most famous people on the planet as the wife to the next king of England, plus she's a mother to three young children. This seems like it would leave her little time to herself, and we were curious as to how (and why) Kate might be prioritizing self-care at this time. We reached out to Dr. Sula Windgassen, PhD, aka The Health Psychologist, to get her take on Kate's unique situation.

Dr. Windgassen told us that there's a reason why Kate would prioritize self-care beyond how it would help her personally. "When we see women we admire prioritizing self-care, that can be very powerful inspiration to do the same ourselves."

In her announcement that she was cancer-free, Kate noted how, " ... my path to healing and full recovery is long and I must continue to take each day as it comes" (per Instagram). If Kate is able to allow herself the time and grace to take things slow as she returns to her normal life, then that is something that other women should feel empowered to do for themselves.