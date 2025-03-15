Fox News Star Feuds You Didn't Know About

It's impossible to think of Tucker Carlson without the baggage that comes with his name, that man certainly did a number at his former workplace. Supposedly, he would walk around all day calling people "c***s," but don't worry, he referred to men and women that way. Hooray for equality!

After first joining the network in 2009, it didn't take long for Carlson to find himself in some hot water (he was one of the key figures involved with the Dominion settlement, btw). Most notably of which was the one that ultimately cost him his job. Abby Grossberg was made a producer for Carlson's show in 2022. By 2023, she filed a lawsuit against the network, Carlson himself, and several others for gender discrimination and acts of anti-semitism. She wrote in the complaint that the workplace environment "subjugates women based on vile sexist stereotypes, typecasts religious minorities and belittles their traditions, and demonstrates little to no regard for those suffering from mental illness." Moreover, specifically of Carlson, she said that when she brought up the issues she was having, she was told, "We're just following Tucker's tone. That's Tucker's tone." Tucker's tone was removed from the air in April 2024.

Carlson's response to Grossberg's claims? "I know nothing about her. I never met her," he remarked to NPR in April 2023. Even if that were the case, Carlson has long expressed his misogyny during professional appearances: equating Donald Trump returning to the White House as a "bad little girl" that needed a "vigorous spanking," at his rally in Georgia in October 2024. Or when he inquired what his "postmenopausal fans" thought of his appearance in April 2023? Pro tip: they'd probably like you a lot more if you didn't refer to them as "postmenopausal." Just a thought.