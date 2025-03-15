Fox News Star Feuds You Didn't Know About
Fox News was ranked as the most-watched cable channel in 2024, but as a whole has been riddled with controversy over the years; from its right-wing biases to sexual misconduct to lots and lots of settlements (remember that $787 million they paid to Dominion Voting Systems after they claimed that Fox lied about the 2020 election?). Unsurprisingly, many of the networks' most hot-headed anchors have come under the same fire.
When you think of Fox News hosts of days past, it's hard not to think of associated scandals. Countless controversies, lawsuits, and rivalries have emerged from the network over the years, with figures like Tucker Carlson, Roger Ailes, and Bill O'Reilly nearly tanking their careers because of alleged sexual misconduct and their behavior in the workplace. Many of which come from the telling of other employees, leading to some deeply intrinsic feuds that will long be unresolved. Let's dive into some of the most heated feuds between Fox News stars.
Tucker Carlson just hates women
It's impossible to think of Tucker Carlson without the baggage that comes with his name, that man certainly did a number at his former workplace. Supposedly, he would walk around all day calling people "c***s," but don't worry, he referred to men and women that way. Hooray for equality!
After first joining the network in 2009, it didn't take long for Carlson to find himself in some hot water (he was one of the key figures involved with the Dominion settlement, btw). Most notably of which was the one that ultimately cost him his job. Abby Grossberg was made a producer for Carlson's show in 2022. By 2023, she filed a lawsuit against the network, Carlson himself, and several others for gender discrimination and acts of anti-semitism. She wrote in the complaint that the workplace environment "subjugates women based on vile sexist stereotypes, typecasts religious minorities and belittles their traditions, and demonstrates little to no regard for those suffering from mental illness." Moreover, specifically of Carlson, she said that when she brought up the issues she was having, she was told, "We're just following Tucker's tone. That's Tucker's tone." Tucker's tone was removed from the air in April 2024.
Carlson's response to Grossberg's claims? "I know nothing about her. I never met her," he remarked to NPR in April 2023. Even if that were the case, Carlson has long expressed his misogyny during professional appearances: equating Donald Trump returning to the White House as a "bad little girl" that needed a "vigorous spanking," at his rally in Georgia in October 2024. Or when he inquired what his "postmenopausal fans" thought of his appearance in April 2023? Pro tip: they'd probably like you a lot more if you didn't refer to them as "postmenopausal." Just a thought.
Britt McHenry filed a lawsuit against co-star Tyrus, yet she was the one that left the network
Among the tragically never-ending string of sexual harassment claims thrown at Fox News hosts, former host Britt McHenry filed a suit against George 'Tyrus' Murdoch. The two began co-hosting the Fox Nation show "Un-Pc," in 2018. In December 2019, she filed a suit against Fox News and Murdoch alleging that he had sent her lewd text messages and sexually harassed her in-person, creating an uncomfortable work environment, and when she tried to tell someone over at Fox she was dismissed and professionally retaliated against.
After Fox News "fully investigated the situation" in July 2021, the case was voluntarily dismissed by both parties. Murdoch didn't have to pay a cent to McHenry after vehemently denying the allegations, while she was required to leave the network as part of the settlement, because that makes sense. In a statement following the case being dropped, McHenry remarked (via Deadline): "I am very proud to have stood up for my rights and hope that I have empowered other women to do the same. Although I fully stand by the truth of my allegations, I am pleased to put this matter behind me and move forward with my career."
Pete Hegseth called out Jen Griffin for reporting fake news
Tensions rose when Fox News Chief National Security Correspondent Jen Griffin posted a letter sent from democrats on the House Appropriations Committee addressed to former "Fox & Friends" host Pete Hegseth in February 2025. In the letter, they ask Hegseth why he needed $130,000 worth of maintenance on his home that had already been furnished by the government.
Hegseth wasn't too happy about Griffin ousting him like this, so naturally, he took his anger to X (formerly Twitter), to debunk the claims without purely with defenses. He wrote, "Fake News of the Day (not surprising from Democrats & @JenGriffinFNC; same thing.," The Secretary of Defense continued, "Any/all house repairs were going to happen no matter who was moving in—and were all initiated by DoD." He closed by remarking, "But Dems/Jen don't care about facts; they're just Trump haters."
Sean Hannity had beef with, well, everyone
Though Sean Hannity's beef with Dana Perino was debunked in 2024, he has a long history of feuding with his Fox News co-stars. In October 2016, Megyn Kelly made a controversial comment about Donald Trump only appearing on Sean Hannity's 10 P.M. spot. "Donald Trump, with all due respect to my friend at 10, will go on Hannity, and pretty much only Hannity, and will not venture out to the unsafe spaces these days, which doesn't exactly expand the tent" (per CNN). Hannity wasn't too happy about this, and retaliated on X (see a pattern here?) in a now-deleted post, writing: "@megynkelly u should be mad at @HillaryClinton Clearly you support her. And @realDonaldTrump did talk to u." Ultimately, the two were able to make amends, as they both tweeted in the following days: "We're Irish. It's complicated. #friends," along with a picture of the two smiling together. At least this feud was settled outside of court.
It didn't take long for Hannity to find himself in another Fox rivalry. The New York Times columnist Ben Smith reported that Carlson had been a source for spilling about various topics regarding the right-wing media in 2021, one category being Hannity himself, and the rumor-mill was sent ablaze. Responding to this during a broadcast, Hannity voiced, "Now the big news is that some people at Fox apparently don't like me, and said bad things about me ― gutlessly ― behind my back, according to Ben Smith and members of the media mob," before continuing, "I'm not gonna change just because some of you don't like me" (per HuffPost). The two were able to squash their differences, as they were supposedly acting friendly at the Republican National Convention in 2024.
Greg Gutfeld and Brian Kilmeade have been at odds, but they play it up for the cameras
One of the longest-running feuds between Fox News anchors, Greg Gutfeld and Brian Kilmeade, is actually just a bit, played up for the cameras. The hosts have truly been at odds here and there, but they know how to exaggerate it for an audience. Gutfeld has been with the network since 2007, has served as the host and writer of "Gutfeld!" since 2015 and "The Five" since 2011. Kilmeade, on the other hand, has worked for Fox since 1997 and quickly became a co-host of "Fox & Friends," in 1998. Additionally, he's hosted his Fox-supported radio show since 2006 and has hosted "One Nation with Brian Kilmeade" since 2022. Despite both being industry vets, their approaches to broadcast journalism are vastly different, often coming to a head on-air.
In 2023, Gutfeld had just released his book, "The King of Late Night," when Kilmeade remarked on-air that he had been referenced nine times throughout the novel, "What's wrong with you? Why are you obsessed with me?" In the return serve, Gutfeld made lemonade out of lemons. "You should be worried when people aren't obsessed with you. Right? There are people at this company I will not make jokes about because they can't handle it" (per The Wrap). Additionally, "Gutfeld!" has even done segments based around poking fun at Kilmeade, but one confession from both broadcasters proved that viewers love the drama, and they know it.
Kilmeade joined Gutfeld on his show in December 2019 to put the rumors to rest, but not before they both admitted to playing into it. "It's great," remarked Gutfeld. "Especially, when you are on 'The Five' and I start insulting you and people are like, 'What did Brian do to him?' And if anybody asks, I go, 'It's too long to get into on Twitter.'"