Karoline Leavitt Confuses White House For Easter Dinner With Outdated Pastel Look

It looks like Karoline Leavitt is celebrating Easter a month and a half early, because the youngest White House press secretary ever wore a pastel green top during her latest briefing. In a clip posted to X, formerly known as Twitter, the New Hampshire native told reporters that President Donald Trump will not betray American consumers, unlike past presidents.

Leavitt: Despite the globalist mainstream media's attempts to worry consumers, president trump all not repeat the trend of past American presidents who broke their promises to the American public pic.twitter.com/0tyueHzFgD — Acyn (@Acyn) March 11, 2025

While people in the comments tried to figure out what Leavitt meant by "globalist mainstream media," we were too distracted by the outdated fashion she was wearing. Leavitt, who is married to husband Nicholas Riccio and has a son named Niko, clearly didn't see that Punxsutawney Phil saw his shadow last month, which means we still technically have a few weeks left of winter.

It's not a bad look, but it'd definitely make The List's roundup of Leavitt's outfits that completely missed the mark. It looks like clothing a person would wear at either an Easter dinner at a retirement home, or while vacationing at Mar-A-Lago, not something a politician would don as they gave an important White House press briefing.

