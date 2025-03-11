Karoline Leavitt Confuses White House For Easter Dinner With Outdated Pastel Look
It looks like Karoline Leavitt is celebrating Easter a month and a half early, because the youngest White House press secretary ever wore a pastel green top during her latest briefing. In a clip posted to X, formerly known as Twitter, the New Hampshire native told reporters that President Donald Trump will not betray American consumers, unlike past presidents.
While people in the comments tried to figure out what Leavitt meant by "globalist mainstream media," we were too distracted by the outdated fashion she was wearing. Leavitt, who is married to husband Nicholas Riccio and has a son named Niko, clearly didn't see that Punxsutawney Phil saw his shadow last month, which means we still technically have a few weeks left of winter.
It's not a bad look, but it'd definitely make The List's roundup of Leavitt's outfits that completely missed the mark. It looks like clothing a person would wear at either an Easter dinner at a retirement home, or while vacationing at Mar-A-Lago, not something a politician would don as they gave an important White House press briefing.
Karoline Leavitt has a strange relationship with green
Clearly, Karoline Leavitt is a fan of green shades, because back in April 2024, while she was pregnant with her son, she snapped two baby bump pics in West Palm Beach, Florida and posted them on Instagram. She rocked an all-green outfit — but this shade looked more like pea soup than her pastel outfit's shade. The clothes appeared cozy, like chic loungewear, but the color was so bright you could land a plane on it.
A year before those photos were taken, Leavitt wore another in-your-face green outfit, this piece from Bobbles & Lace. "Here for business and pleasure," she captioned the snapshot on Instagram. It was just an odd pattern and seemed like an optical illusion.
In July 2022, she wore a similar green color as the "pea soup" outfit. In a post on Instagram, she thanked former White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany for letting Leavitt serve on her team. This outfit was appropriately a summertime dress, but, again, it was so bright it became another one of Leavitt's fashion fails we can't ignore.