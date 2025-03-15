Hallmark Star Rachel Boston Claims She's A Blood Relative Of This British Royal

It doesn't matter how far removed Rachel Boston is from Catherine, Princess of Wales' family, because according to Facebook, their likeness is difficult to tell apart. In a 2020 interview on Hallmark's "Home & Family," Boston revealed that the social media platform's facial recognition software mistook her for the royal. While shooting a film in Canada at the same time Kate Middleton and William, Prince of Wales were visiting, the actor said her mom woke up extra early to see them arrive. "She takes a picture of Kate and William," Boston recalled, adding, "She puts it on Facebook and it tagged me in face recognition, and so my mom was like, 'See? We're related!'"

It sounds like Boston was born to play royalty, but "A Christmas Carousel" was her first time acting opposite a prince — and her fellow Hallmark stars were not going to miss celebrating that milestone with her. "It was the cutest call," Boston recalled of her chat with Danica McKellar about her role, per an interview with TV Fanatic in 2020. "She's like, 'Is this your first royal?' It's like a rite of Hallmark passage when you've become a princess, but it was nice to have." (The close friendships are something Boston loves most about Hallmark.)

It might be fun to act out a high-society romance on-screen, but Boston and her co-star, Neal Bledsoe, figure that the reality of royal courting is much more complicated. "It's something that is so different than what most of us experience in life that you get into the humanity of who somebody is and seeing him struggle to make that choice of following his heart," Boston said. "That was really interesting to see."

