This Throwback Pic Of Jim Parsons Shows A Real Life Young Sheldon

Iain Armitage's Sheldon Cooper on "Young Sheldon" was second to none. It's hard to imagine anyone else playing the child brainiac — except for, of course, Jim Parsons. The actor first debuted Sheldon on the hit sitcom "The Big Bang Theory," where his quirky personality was as endearing as it was annoying. Sheldon's backstory tells us about his journey to college before he even hit puberty. For the actor, the education milestones were hit at the typical rate. A throwback photo from his high school days, however, might make you think he was a child prodigy, like Sheldon.

The young face peering back at us in Parson's high school graduation photo is not the snickering face we know from "The Big Bang Theory." His portrait — posted on Instagram — looks just like young Sheldon, diploma and everything. However, his degree didn't say theoretical physics. As for Parsons' real-life education, the actor graduated from the University of Houston with a BFA in theater and went on to pursue a Master's in classical theater at the University of San Diego (via IMDb). In an interview with Newsweek, Parsons said that he would've stayed in school forever. "I really loved school, by the way," he said. "If they offered a doctorate in acting, I'd still be there. It was so safe! I went to grad school. I kept going as long as they'd have me."

