Timothée Chalamet's Star-Studded Relationship History Proves He Has A Type

He may be an award-winning actor known for the chameleon ways in which he disappears into roles, but Hollywood heartthrob Timothée Chalamet definitely prefers to typecast when it comes to picking a girlfriend. The "Dune" movie star also prefers not to pick a complete unknown, with a relationship history that is littered with celebrity and daughter-of-celebrity names. But before we label Chalamet as purely looking for high-profile arm candy, we can also confidently call Chalamet a momma's boy after he made a last minute substitution to bring his mother, Nicole Flender, as his date to the 2025 SAG Awards.

But it's not just any celebrity that Chalamet will date. After all, he counts fellow A-list celebrities and co-stars Zendaya and Saoirse Ronan as best friends — both gorgeous women that he has not attempted to woo. No, the Academy Award-nominated actor has a very specific celebrity type. And while celebrities dating other celebrities isn't exactly a rare occurrence, we couldn't help but notice that all of the gorgeous women that Chalamet has been linked to each have certain criteria. As for what they see in Chalamet, besides being charming, handsome, and talented — it probably doesn't hurt that he lives a lavish lifestyle that would entice just about anyone.