Timothée Chalamet's Star-Studded Relationship History Proves He Has A Type
He may be an award-winning actor known for the chameleon ways in which he disappears into roles, but Hollywood heartthrob Timothée Chalamet definitely prefers to typecast when it comes to picking a girlfriend. The "Dune" movie star also prefers not to pick a complete unknown, with a relationship history that is littered with celebrity and daughter-of-celebrity names. But before we label Chalamet as purely looking for high-profile arm candy, we can also confidently call Chalamet a momma's boy after he made a last minute substitution to bring his mother, Nicole Flender, as his date to the 2025 SAG Awards.
But it's not just any celebrity that Chalamet will date. After all, he counts fellow A-list celebrities and co-stars Zendaya and Saoirse Ronan as best friends — both gorgeous women that he has not attempted to woo. No, the Academy Award-nominated actor has a very specific celebrity type. And while celebrities dating other celebrities isn't exactly a rare occurrence, we couldn't help but notice that all of the gorgeous women that Chalamet has been linked to each have certain criteria. As for what they see in Chalamet, besides being charming, handsome, and talented — it probably doesn't hurt that he lives a lavish lifestyle that would entice just about anyone.
Lourdes Leon and Timothée Chalamet dated in high school
Timothée Chalamet's very first girlfriend coincided with the beginning of his transformation, because in high school, Chalamet dated none other than Lourdes Leon, the daughter of Madonna. Chalamet and Leon were both students at LaGuardia High School, and in a profile by Vanity Fair, Leon said of Chalamet, "I respect him a lot, we were a little item. My first boyfriend." In a later interview with Andy Cohen for Sirius XM, Chalamet said that Leon was a big fan of his work but loved to rib him over his publicity and interviews as his profile rose. But when asked how long they actually dated, Chalamet hit Cohen with a "Next question," preferring to keep the timeline of his first love a mystery.
As for Leon, she has dark hair, full lips, and in the same Vanity Fair profile, showcased her mother's taste for skin-baring and glammed-up looks. And while there aren't many photos of her and Chalamet together, Leon has continued to blossom as a model and fashion icon, much like her former beau, Chalamet. Leon worked with brands such as Marc Jacobs, and Chalamet's credits include collaboration with Cartier and Chanel. Leon has been in an ensemble cover for Vogue, meanwhile Chalamet has graced plenty of covers of his own, and they've both made iconic appearances at the Met Gala. Chalamet may not have known it then, but Leon's career interests mirrored his own, and she also may have set the precedent for his future girlfriends.
Co-stars Timothée Chalamet and Lily-Rose Depp struck up a romance
From Madonna to Johnny Depp, Timothée Chalamet found short-lived love with the daughter of none other than Captain Jack Sparrow, Lily-Rose Depp. Chalamet and Lily-Rose met while filming "The King" in 2018 and with the press hounding the celebrity couple, Chalamet recalled a heartwarming and humorous tale about the two sneaking away to Capri to relax — only to get snapped by the paparazzi. Chalamet told GQ, "I went to bed that night thinking that was one of the best days of my life. I was on this boat all day with someone I really loved, and closing my eyes, I was like, indisputably, 'That was great.'" He woke up to the world thinking their well-documented kiss was all a publicity stunt, making the best day of his life with Lily-Rose one of the many awkward Chalamet moments seen by millions.
But with Lily-Rose being his second known girlfriend, Chalamet began to give us a better glimpse into what kind of women he was into. Lily-Rose duplicated Leon's brunette hair color, model-perfect looks, and similarly intense but innocent doe-eyes. It was a look that made Lily-Rose the perfect foil to the hideous blood-sucker in "Nosferatu," which also lent her some serious credibility as an actress, with her growing into her talents just like Chalamet. Sadly the couple would split up after over a year, leaving Chalamet in search for his next love interest.
Eiza González and Timothée Chalamet vacationed together
Timothée Chalamet reportedly found a burst of romance after having a short fling with "Baby Driver" actress Eiza González, with an insider telling People that the two jetted off for a whirlwind trip to Chileno Bay, Mexico in June 2020: "They enjoyed the luxury resort and seemed to have the best time. They recently started hanging out and they looked happy together." The source continued, "They hung out in the sun, eat amazing food and relaxed. It was a fun getaway." And while there are plenty of things people don't know about Chalamet, much like his getaway with Lily Rose-Depp, a lavish escape was perfectly on brand for him and any prospective new love interest.
And while González is beautiful in her own right, we couldn't help but do a double-take when looking at photographs of her side-by-side with Chalamet's ex, Depp. The brunette hair, the sharp features, the elegant but simple makeup look ... It appeared as if Chalamet certainly knew what he wanted. And while González doesn't qualify for nepo-baby status like some of the other women on this list, she does check Chalamet's box for being a sought-after photogenic brand ambassador for fashion or jewelry lines. In 2025, People reported that González would be the global ambassador for David Yurman's jewelry, making her yet another woman linked to Chalamet that would go on to become the face of luxury.
Timothée Chalamet and Sarah Talabi reportedly shared PDA at Coachella
Sarah Talabi is known for being one of the twin sisters on the Instagram show "The Talabi Report," and Timothée Chalamet apparently felt drawn to her while the two were attending Coachella in 2022. Per Page Six, the Victoria's Secret model and influencer confirmed she had been spending time at the festival with Chalamet, her sister, and another person in an upload to her Instagram Story. Following other footage of Talabi and the "Lady Bird" actor at the event, there was also gossip that she and Chalamet kissed. Talabi kept mum on that front, telling the outlet how she enjoyed herself at the festivals and parties she attended: "It was the greatest night of my life."
Talabi matched Chalamet's activist interests beyond the world of celebrity by then telling Page Six, "Everyone is asking me if I was kissing Timothée Chalamet at Coachella, and that is a good question. But a great question would be asking our world leaders why the Earth is now losing 1.2 trillion tons of ice each year due to global warming and why climate crisis reform has been completely ineffective."
While the outspoken progressive politics might be a new criteria for a Chalamet-approved woman, he also appeared to break one of his preferred traits with Talabi's blonde hair. Still, we only needed to do a quick scroll through her Instagram to know that she fit the high-profile, always-looking-their-best aesthetic that Chalamet seems to gravitate toward, especially with stunning eyes similar to those of his former partners.
Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet are reportedly in a serious relationship
But it is Timothée Chalamet's most recent arm-candy that feels like the Mount Everest of Chalamet-type. It almost feels like it was destined, as if the mood board of his love life always led to the apex predator of perfectly manicured looks — and that would be a Kardashian-adjacent woman. Kylie Jenner is the daughter of Caitlyn Jenner and Kris Jenner, but most importantly, she is a beloved cast member of "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" and later "The Kardashians." As perhaps the most well-known family for setting beauty trends and a lifestyle defined by opulent, model behavior, it only makes sense that Chalamet's star power eventually rocketed him in the arms of one of them.
After breaking up with Travis Scott, with whom Kylie has two children, she began to date Chalamet. People reported that insiders claimed the two went from "not serious" to "super serious" in the span of a year, which could either be a good thing or a sign of the many red flags we've found with the couple. But with Kylie joining (and comforting) Chalamet at the 2025 Oscars — it can't get much more red carpet official. Along with the requisite dark hair, effortless eye makeup on beautiful doe-eyes, and sky-high celebrity status, Kylie also manages to share brand loyalty to Chanel along with Chalamet, which makes us think that the two make for a perfect pair.