A Play-By-Play Of The Disastrous Events That Led To Elin Nordegren Exposing Tiger Woods' Affair

It was Thanksgiving Day in 2009, and after dinner, Tiger Woods reportedly took an Ambien to fall asleep. Around 1 a.m., when Woods was still sleeping, his wife, Elin Nordegren, looked through his phone again and found flirty text messages between Woods and other women. She texted Rachel Uchitel, pretending to be Woods. When Uchitel responded, Nordegren was outraged. Nordegren called and told Uchitel, "I know everything" (via the Daily Mail).

Nordegren approached Woods, who was still in a daze from sleeping, and screamed at him for all of his lies. Woods went into the bathroom to avoid the screams and texted Uchitel that his wife was aware of the affair and that he was likely headed for a divorce. When he emerged from the bathroom, Nordegren allegedly threw the phone at her cheating husband and chipped his tooth. Woods fled from his house to the car. Nordegren reportedly grabbed a golf club and ran out of the house, planning to chase Woods' car with a nearby golf cart.

Woods' car crashed into a fire hydrant and a tree at around 2:30 a.m. Nordegren smashed the back window of the car with her golf club. When the ambulance arrived, Woods was struggling to stay conscious and had facial lacerations. Many thought Nordegren used the golf club as a way to hurt her cheating husband. However, a local police chief clarified that Nordegren had used the golf club to break the back window in an attempt to help Woods out of the car, but she had never hit him with it.

