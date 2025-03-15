JD Vance & His Mom Look Wildly Different In 90s Throwback Pic

Vice President JD Vance and Beverly Aikins eventually reconciled after she got sober. Mother and son even had a sweet moment during the Republican National Convention in July 2024, where Vance announced to the massive crowd that his mom had been sober for nearly a decade. According to CBS News, which streamed the convention, Vance said, "You know, Mom, I was thinking. It'll be 10 years officially in January of 2025, and if President Trump's okay with it, let's have the celebration in the White House." Aikins did celebrate her milestone achievement at the inauguration.

Despite how much has changed for Vance and his mother since the Reddit throwback photo was taken, it's strange to think that not that much time has passed. One person's takeaway from that throwback photo was just how youthful Vance actually is. "It's so bizarre to think a relatively young man is in the White House now instead of a bunch of old people like usual. Like if I ever met him there's a solid chance we could have a real conversation about 'Final Fantasy 7' in its original release," the person commented. Someone else pointed out how President Donald Trump is actually the oldest person to hold office. Trump was exactly 78 years and 220 days old on Inauguration Day 2025.

But still, Vance was only 40, while Kamala Harris was 56 when she became the Vice President. It's interesting to think Vance grew up with the likes of PlayStation 1 and classic Nickelodeon, just as many other millennials did.

