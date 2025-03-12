JD Vance's Eyeliner Application Ramps Up As His Relationship With Trump Crashes

Sometimes more is more. And that appeared to be JD Vance's makeup strategy when he appeared on Fox News ahead of a meeting with the Irish Prime minister with what appeared to be an extra layer of eyeliner. In a clip posted to X, formerly known as Twitter, Vance was seen thanking attendees at the event while sporting some thick, dark eyeliner — ratcheting up his usual rumored application to even heavier levels. While Vance has never confirmed or denied the much-talked about rumor, his wife Usha Vance, did tell Pucks News (via X) that his lashes are "all natural," even adding that "I've always been jealous of those lashes."

We weren't the only ones to notice the uptick, with users on X keen to chime in as they noticed Vance's extra-lined eyes. One user posted, "When JD goes heavy on the eyeliner you know he means business. America First means pulling out all the stops to get what we want." Some compared it to other glaring politician's makeup failures, meanwhile others piled on with pop culture references, with users posting pictures of Robert Pattinson as "The Batman" and even an eyeliner-smeared Elaine from an episode of "Seinfeld." But at the end of the day, the sentiment was simple — it's just an embarrassing look.