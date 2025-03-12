JD Vance's Eyeliner Application Ramps Up As His Relationship With Trump Crashes
Sometimes more is more. And that appeared to be JD Vance's makeup strategy when he appeared on Fox News ahead of a meeting with the Irish Prime minister with what appeared to be an extra layer of eyeliner. In a clip posted to X, formerly known as Twitter, Vance was seen thanking attendees at the event while sporting some thick, dark eyeliner — ratcheting up his usual rumored application to even heavier levels. While Vance has never confirmed or denied the much-talked about rumor, his wife Usha Vance, did tell Pucks News (via X) that his lashes are "all natural," even adding that "I've always been jealous of those lashes."
We weren't the only ones to notice the uptick, with users on X keen to chime in as they noticed Vance's extra-lined eyes. One user posted, "When JD goes heavy on the eyeliner you know he means business. America First means pulling out all the stops to get what we want." Some compared it to other glaring politician's makeup failures, meanwhile others piled on with pop culture references, with users posting pictures of Robert Pattinson as "The Batman" and even an eyeliner-smeared Elaine from an episode of "Seinfeld." But at the end of the day, the sentiment was simple — it's just an embarrassing look.
Elon Musk has been ruining Vance's relationship with Trump
The makeup move for a more dramatic gaze comes amid a growing divide between JD Vance and his boss, president Donald Trump, with some even comparing Vance's diminished status to Melania Trump, who chose not to return to the White House for Trump's second term. Trump has increasingly appeared to favor working with Washington, D.C. newcomer Elon Musk, who has been busy leading the newly created DOGE department with Trump's blessing, and who was happy to jump for joy in the name of Trump while on the campaign trail.
But more recently, Trump and Musk's Tesla publicity stunt surely must've had Vance punching the air out of jealousy. After promising to buy one of Musk's Tesla cars and making a grand parade out of his product in front of the White House, Trump told reporters that Musk (via X), "Is a great patriot and you should cherish him. You should cherish him. We have to take care of our high IQ people because we don't have too many of them and we have to take care of them." It's high praise that we haven't exactly heard Trump give to Vance, though Trump did once call him smart during an inauguration speech — only to then call Vance's wife Usha smarter (via Youtube). It makes us wonder if Vance was going extra with the eyeliner to bat his lashes in Trump's direction to try and re-grab his attention.