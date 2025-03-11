Trump's Slip Of The Tongue About Him & Elon Musk Surely Has JD Vance Punching The Air

Donald Trump has gone all in on Elon Musk with a Tesla tirade on Truth Social, complaining that Tesla (one of Musk's companies) is being unfairly targeted. Musk's unelected role at the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) has involved cutting jobs for thousands and ending select federal contracts, and not everyone's a fan. Tesla sales and stock have been crashing, and Tesla dealerships have faced protests and even vandalism. So to support Musk, Trump said in his Truth Social post that he'd be buying a Tesla. He posted on the evening of March 10, and by March 11, five Teslas were at the White House, as was Musk (and one of Musk's many children).

Trump spoke with reporters outside the White House, standing between one of the cars and Musk, and at one point, Trump pointed at Musk and said, "there's no better team," seemingly referring to himself and Musk. You'd think that Trump's closest teammate would be JD Vance, but nope.

It's yet another moment of the Trump and Musk love fest that makes some question why VP JD Vance is even around. Trump also said of Musk, "We have to take care of our high IQ people because we don't have too many of them and we have to take care of them," via X. We don't often hear Trump describe Vance that way, though Trump did say in his inauguration day speech that Vance was smart, but his wife Usha Vance was even smarter, via YouTube.

