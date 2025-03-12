Don Jr.'s New Girlfriend Flaunts Wealth In Vintage Outfit Kimberly Guilfoyle Would Never Wear
Donald Trump Jr.'s apparent desperation for his dad's approval is reportedly the humiliating reason he ditched Kimberly Guilfoyle for his alleged mistress Bettina Anderson. A source told People: "Don Jr. has always wanted to look good in his father's eyes. Someone like Bettina, who is and has been a model, and is in Waspy circles of Palm Beach is something that would impress him."
And, unfortunately for Guilfoyle, this had a bit to do with her controversial style. Another source added: "Don Jr. has been telling people for months that Kim is so uptight and always dresses so professionally in these kinds of dresses and high heels, and never looks relaxed or casual. The tight dresses need to go and she has been told that." Now, Anderson has sported an outfit that may show us why she stole Don Jr.'s heart. And, since Trump insiders have hinted that Guilfoyle hasn't been handling her split from Don Jr. as well as it seems, we can only assume that she's not too happy about this revelation.
In a recent Instagram story, Anderson showed off her plaid matching skirt and jacket set in a mirror selfie. And, this ensemble is a far cry from anything we ever see Guilfoyle wearing. In fact, it's difficult to imagine Guilfoyle even venturing out of her comfort zone to sport something tailored and preppy quite like this.
Anderson's style doesn't seem to be influencing Guilfoyle's taste
What made Bettina Anderson's plaid ensemble unlike anything we could imagine Kimberly Guilfoyle wearing went beyond its style. Anderson linked the jacket she was wearing in her Instagram story. The jacket, alone, from the company St. John, was originally priced at a whopping $1,695.00. Of course, we can't be sure that Guilfoyle doesn't drop this kind of coin on her own outfits. However, we are sure that the whole quiet luxury vibe is not Guilfoyle's preferred look. And, based on what we've heard about Donald Trump Jr., this style seems to be his preference.
Anderson's mirror selfie came less than a week after Guilfoyle shared a mirror selfie of her own. Guilfoyle's ultra-photoshopped selfie hinted at the tragic toll of her and Don Jr.'s split, since it was posted to her Instagram story the day after Don Jr. and Anderson rubbed their romance in her face with some flirty PDA. Still, while it seemed that Guilfoyle may have been making a statement of her own with her selfie, she didn't choose to pivot to match her style more closely to Anderson's. Instead, she doubled down on her own tacky fashion sense, with a skin-tight black minidress, heavy makeup, and plenty of photoshop. It does seem possible that there's a touch of social media competition between Don Jr.'s ex-fiancée and his current partner. And, we have a feeling that as far as he's concerned, Anderson is winning.