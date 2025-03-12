Don Jr.'s New Girlfriend Flaunts Wealth In Vintage Outfit Kimberly Guilfoyle Would Never Wear

Donald Trump Jr.'s apparent desperation for his dad's approval is reportedly the humiliating reason he ditched Kimberly Guilfoyle for his alleged mistress Bettina Anderson. A source told People: "Don Jr. has always wanted to look good in his father's eyes. Someone like Bettina, who is and has been a model, and is in Waspy circles of Palm Beach is something that would impress him."

And, unfortunately for Guilfoyle, this had a bit to do with her controversial style. Another source added: "Don Jr. has been telling people for months that Kim is so uptight and always dresses so professionally in these kinds of dresses and high heels, and never looks relaxed or casual. The tight dresses need to go and she has been told that." Now, Anderson has sported an outfit that may show us why she stole Don Jr.'s heart. And, since Trump insiders have hinted that Guilfoyle hasn't been handling her split from Don Jr. as well as it seems, we can only assume that she's not too happy about this revelation.

In a recent Instagram story, Anderson showed off her plaid matching skirt and jacket set in a mirror selfie. And, this ensemble is a far cry from anything we ever see Guilfoyle wearing. In fact, it's difficult to imagine Guilfoyle even venturing out of her comfort zone to sport something tailored and preppy quite like this.

