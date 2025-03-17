8 Times Queen Camilla Dressed Eerily Like Princess Diana
For Queen Camilla, life in the spotlight hasn't always been pleasant. After all, Camilla became infamous in the '90s when she was caught having an affair with Prince Charles — now King Charles III — who was married to Diana, Princess of Wales, at the time. Charles and Camilla had been secretly dating for years before their cheating scandal came to light. Ultimately, Charles and Camilla could not hide their affair from Diana, who noticed tell-tale signs of Charles' infidelity. In 1993, European tabloids leaked transcripts from an intimate conversation between Charles and Camilla, leaving no doubt about their adulterous deeds.
Diana and Charles divorced in 1996, just one year before Diana tragically died in a car accident. Charles went on to marry Camilla in 2005. Decades have passed since Charles and Camilla's cheating debacle, but the media has never stopped comparing her to Diana — especially when it comes to fashion. Stylist Megan Watkins weighed in on the topic, telling Express that the two royals have vastly different styles. "The newly appointed Queen Consort is commonly known as the royal who re-wears her outfits the most, often opting for low-profile silhouettes and neutral color palettes," the fashion expert shared. "However, Diana was keen to keep people guessing at royal occasions, perhaps showcasing her burgeoning independence and solidifying herself in fashion history."
Despite their sartorial differences, Camilla has been known to occasionally err close to Diana's style, and in some instances, her outfits bore eerie similarities to those worn by the former princess.
Queen Camilla was accused of copying Princess Diana's iconic revenge dress
Not only did Princess Diana's divorce from then-Prince Charles prompt some major life changes, but it also triggered a dramatic wardrobe transformation. In 1994, the regal caused an uproar when she stepped out in a black Christina Stambolian dress that was famously dubbed the "revenge dress." Diana's slinky frock featured dainty cap sleeves, a sweetheart neckline, and a chiffon train. She paired the look with sheer black tights and inky pumps. For the grand finish, the regal wore her favorite accessory: a pearl choker with a sapphire pendant. As fashion researcher Eloise Moran noted, Diana was well-known for conveying her feelings through fashion — and in this instance, her message was clear. "She completely spun her narrative that night," Moran told CNN in 2021. "From there, I think that was the line drawn where she was in control, and she was showing that to everybody."
Princess Diana's revenge dress proved to be one of her most legendary fashion moments, and its pop-cultural appeal has endured throughout the years. That said, some watchers were taken aback when Queen Camilla decided to wear a clone of the famous garment. Camilla debuted her copycat dress in 1995, shortly after going public as Charles' girlfriend. Just like the revenge dress, Camilla's frock featured off-the-shoulder cap sleeves and a plunging neckline. She also accessorized with sheer stockings and black pumps. In an uncanny move, the regal added a pearl choker with a gem pendant, just as Diana had done a year earlier.
She took a page out of Princess Diana's book when she paired plaid with a black beret
In 1981, Princess Diana attended the Braemar Highland Games in Scotland with her then-husband, King Charles III, who was still a prince at the time. For this occasion, the regal sported a stunning tartan dress by designer Caroline Charles. The garment featured puffed sleeves, an upturned collar, and a button-trimmed bodice. Diana accessorized the look with a pair of dainty gold hoops. For the finishing touch, she tucked her golden coiffure into a black beret.
Iconic hats were a staple in Princess Diana's wardrobe, and this was just one example of her sleek millinery style. According to royal hatmaker Stephen Jones, the late princess took her hat game very seriously. "She knew it was part of being royal," Jones told the Daily Mail in 2017. "She understood from the Queen and the Queen Mother that it was part of the responsibility — to be identifiable. It was a symbol of royalty, to set you apart."
In 2006, Queen Camilla had a similar black beret moment during the Braemar Highlands Gathering. For this event, Camilla donned a dark blazer with a plaid lapel. She finished the look with a black beret that featured a small feather detail. Although these outfits weren't exactly alike, they did contain some striking similarities. Most notably, the styling of Camilla's beret was eerily similar to that of Diana's, right down to the tufts of blonde hair that framed each of their faces.
Queen Camilla wore a black veil that looked identical to the princess's
In 2009, Queen Camilla attended a meeting with Pope Benedict XVI. Camilla's Vatican visit caused quite a stir, but you might be surprised to learn why. No, she didn't have an awkward moment or commit a faux pas while meeting the religious icon. However, there was one detail about Camilla's appearance that watchers couldn't ignore: her outfit looked almost identical to the one Princess Diana wore when she met John Paul II back in 1985.
During her papal visit, Camilla donned an elegant black dress with full sleeves. She dressed the look up with a pearl necklace and drop earrings. For the finishing touch, the regal added a black veil which was placed atop her head and draped down her shoulders. Likewise, Diana had worn a modest black dress and pearl jewelry during her papal visit three decades earlier. She, too, had donned a black lace veil that was styled exactly the same way as Camilla's.
In Camilla's defense, it's possible that this copycat moment was simply an unfortunate coincidence. After all, as noted by Town & Country, it is customary for non-Catholic visitors to wear black veils while meeting the pope. In fact, other luminaries such as Jill Biden, Melania Trump, and Princess Charlene of Monaco have all sported similar headpieces while visiting the legendary holy man. Nonetheless, some observers were stunned by the similarities between Camilla's and Diana's outfits — right down to their matching pearl accessories.
The queen imitated Princess Diana's red gown
As far as fashion goes, Queen Camilla isn't necessarily vying for the title of best-dressed. According to fashion designer Amanda Wakeley, Camilla's wardrobe is more about authenticity and less about the wow-factor. "I love the fact that the Queen has stayed true to who she is as a person," the fashion expert told Tatler. "Her clothes are always well cut but have an ease about them, she looks comfortable yet regal while remaining approachable and real." However, despite her laid-back style, Camilla has delivered plenty of iconic fashion moments throughout her time in the monarchy.
In 2016, Camilla went full glam while attending the Royal Variety Performance. For this event, the queen rocked a red floor-length gown with sheer sleeves, a lacy floral bodice, and bead embellishments. For a lavish touch, she added a diamond necklace and twinkling drop earrings. Camilla's outfit was a slam dunk, and she looked like the epitome of royal ritz. However, there was just one problem: this look had already been worn by Princess Diana.
Back in 1984, Diana donned a nearly-identical silk taffeta gown while visiting the ballet in Oslo, Norway. Diana's dress was created by fashion designer Jan Van Velden, and it featured the same cherry-red hue as Camilla's dress. In another striking similarity, Diana's gown was fashioned with sheer sleeves and sparkly floral embellishments.
Queen Camilla's polka dots had us seeing double
When it comes to the royal family, haute couture has never been in short supply. From Queen Victoria's luxurious duds to Princess Margaret's elegant mod style, the royal women have been serving looks for generations. However, when Princess Diana entered the fold, she completely transformed the legacy of royal fashion. Speaking with "Good Morning America" in 2020, author Elizabeth Holmes noted, "Diana made royal fashion exciting. Her clothes were a reason to pay attention to the royal family and the work that they're doing and Diana knew that. She delighted in it." Throughout the years, Diana's style has been channeled by fashion icons like Meghan Markle, Hailey Bieber, and Harry Styles. And while imitation may be the highest form of flattery, watchers tend to have mixed reactions when Queen Camilla is the one imitating the former princess.
During a public appearance in 2019, Camilla donned a lovely dark dress with white polka-dots. She styled the look with a nude handbag, Chanel pumps, and a pearl necklace. While Camilla looked perfectly polished in the dress, it didn't go unnoticed that her outfit resembled one that Diana had worn back in 1993. Similar to Camilla's polka-dot moment, Diana's ensemble featured a navy blue dress with a white dot pattern. Diana also styled the look with a white blazer. In this instance, even Camilla's jewelry mimicked Diana's: both women opted for pearl stud earrings. Was this a simple fashion coincidence or a case of polka dot pilfering? We'll let you decide.
She repeated Princess Diana's bold red look
In 2022, Queen Camilla turned heads when she visited the Canada House in London wearing a red wool dress by Bruce Oldfield. The garment featured an A-line hem, a pleated skirt, and a triangular cutout on the neckline. She paired it with black pumps and a chunky gold necklace. Camilla's ensemble was certainly buzzworthy; however, some of the hubbub focused not on Camilla's outfit, but on how it mimicked a dress that Princess Diana wore several decades ago.
Back in 1988, Diana donned a red dress with a V-shaped cutout on the neck. Like Camilla, she also styled the outfit with gold statement jewelry. Most striking of all, Diana's dress was designed by Bruce Oldfield, the same designer who created Camilla's red frock in 2023. When comparing the two looks, some watchers were convinced that Camilla had flat-out copied her bold red look from Diana.
It's no secret that Princess Diana had a doting friend group, and Bruce Oldfield was a part of that close-knit circle. Speaking with the Telegraph in 2021, Oldfield recalled his experience working with the late princess. "It was really important for me," the fashion mogul shared. "She was the perfect client. When I look back, it was relentless for her. We did dress her up like she was going to a wedding every day." Oldfield's fashion career stalled after Diana left the royal family — however, by the 2020s, he had recovered from his slump and was regularly designing looks for Queen Camilla.
Queen Camilla channeled Princess Diana in an all-pink ensemble
Throughout her time in the spotlight, Princess Diana was known for using fashion to share subtle messages with the public. Speaking with Vanity Fair in 2017, royal expert Eleri Lynn noted that color played a significant role in Diana's expressive wardrobe. "[She wore] cheerful, colorful clothes, because she wanted to convey approachability and warmth," Lynn stated.
In 1985, Diana wore one of her most vibrant looks during the Royal Tour of Italy. For this occasion, the princess donned a pink monochrome skirt suit by Catherine Walker. Her jacket featured puffy half sleeves and a fitted waist. The regal also sported a pink bowler-style hat with a massive faux feather. To elevate the look, she added a pearl necklace and matching drop earrings.
In 2023, Queen Camilla seemingly wore a dupe of Diana's pink ensemble during the State Visit to France. For this event, the regal was decked out in a pink Fiona Clare jacket and a matching midi skirt. She also donned a rosy beret-style hat with a large plume detail. Similar to Diana, Camilla dressed the outfit up with a pearl necklace and pearl earrings. Naturally, watchers couldn't help noticing the commonalities between Camilla's skirt suit and the one Diana wore almost 40 years earlier. The most intriguing similarity was that both outfits were exactly the same shade of bubblegum pink.
The queen's Remembrance Day attire reminded us of Princess Diana
It's no secret that the royal family follows a strict dress code. Not only do the royals have general fashion guidelines to follow, but they must also heed specific rules for certain occasions. That is especially true during times of mourning, when the royal attire must be solemn and respectful. Most importantly, royals are required to wear black during bereavement events.
Still, just because an occasion may be somber doesn't mean the royals have to eschew fashion. Case and point: in 1991, Princess Diana wore a stunning black dress coat during the National Service of Remembrance Day. Diana's ensemble featured a turtleneck shirt, a blazer, and wide-brimmed bowler hat. She finished the look with a statement belt and pearl drop earrings. In 2016, Diana's daughter-in-law, Princess Catherine, wore a similar version of this outfit — one of the many times that Kate Middleton has channeled Diana's iconic style. However, she isn't the only royal to re-imagine this look.
In 2023, Queen Camilla seemingly took a page out of Diana's book while attending the Remembrance Day ceremony. For this occasion, the royal donned a fitted wool coat dress by Fiona Clare. The garment featured a high collar, similar to the turtleneck collar Diana wore three decades earlier. Camilla's hat also featured a large brim, which created a silhouette quite similar to Diana's. Finally, she finished the look with pearl drop earrings that looked just like Diana's jewels.