8 Times Queen Camilla Dressed Eerily Like Princess Diana

For Queen Camilla, life in the spotlight hasn't always been pleasant. After all, Camilla became infamous in the '90s when she was caught having an affair with Prince Charles — now King Charles III — who was married to Diana, Princess of Wales, at the time. Charles and Camilla had been secretly dating for years before their cheating scandal came to light. Ultimately, Charles and Camilla could not hide their affair from Diana, who noticed tell-tale signs of Charles' infidelity. In 1993, European tabloids leaked transcripts from an intimate conversation between Charles and Camilla, leaving no doubt about their adulterous deeds.

Diana and Charles divorced in 1996, just one year before Diana tragically died in a car accident. Charles went on to marry Camilla in 2005. Decades have passed since Charles and Camilla's cheating debacle, but the media has never stopped comparing her to Diana — especially when it comes to fashion. Stylist Megan Watkins weighed in on the topic, telling Express that the two royals have vastly different styles. "The newly appointed Queen Consort is commonly known as the royal who re-wears her outfits the most, often opting for low-profile silhouettes and neutral color palettes," the fashion expert shared. "However, Diana was keen to keep people guessing at royal occasions, perhaps showcasing her burgeoning independence and solidifying herself in fashion history."

Despite their sartorial differences, Camilla has been known to occasionally err close to Diana's style, and in some instances, her outfits bore eerie similarities to those worn by the former princess.