Tragic Details About Backstreet Boys' Brian Littrell

The following article contains references to sexual violence.

Some 27% of people would invite the boy band Backstreet Boys to sing at their wedding, according to 2021 survey by The List. It's hardly surprising that '90s heartthrobs Nick Carter, Howie Dorough, Brian Littrell, AJ McLean, and Kevin Richardson are still so beloved, considering how big they were in their heyday. However, being in one of the most successful boy bands of all time can come at a price.

Advertisement

Brian Littrell (known to fans as B-Rok) knows firsthand just how difficult life in the spotlight can be. He's juggled multiple issues over the years, from a life-threatening heart condition to devastating vocal issues and beyond. This sort of strain would be hard for anyone to deal with, but when you add the burden of fame into the mix, everything becomes more complicated.

Although Littrell has faced family heartache, speculation about the moral (and legal) integrity of his bandmates, and an illness that has threatened his talents for years, he is not done performing or showing up for Backstreet Boys fans. Let's take a look at the tragic details surrounding the blue-eyed heartthrob.