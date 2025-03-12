Rosie O'Donnell's Final Dramatic Act In Her Feud With Donald Trump Explodes On Social Media
Rosie O'Donnell has left the country. The eponymous star of the "The Rosie Show," and former co-host who took "The View" in a new political direction, greeted the world via TikTok from her new home of Ireland. In a nine-minute long post that adds a chapter to her stunning transformation, O'Donnell dropped the news about her relocation, saying, "Although I was never someone who thought I would move to another country, that's what I decided would be the best for myself and my 12-year-old child." The child in question is the youngest of O'Donnell's five children, who goes by Clay. The "A League of Their Own" actor alluded to their reasons for leaving being a result of Donald Trump's re-election. She said, "It's been heartbreaking to see what's happening politically and hard for me personally as well. The personal is political, as we all know."
O'Donnell has made her distaste for Trump known, with People reporting in 2006 that Trump responded to her calling him a "snake-oil salesman" by saying he was going to sue her. As for a chance of ever returning, O'Donnell's only mention was that, "And when it is safe for all citizens to have equal rights there in America, that's when we will consider coming back."
Responding to her post, plenty of supporters chimed in to wish her well, with many Irish citizens also quick to welcome her to their country. But outside of people being happy for her move and safety, many Americans echoed her concerns about living in the U.S., with one person writing, "I'm happy for you and understand why you needed to go. I wish I could leave, too. I hope there will be a time when the light shines in the US again," to which O'Donnell responded, "As do I."
O'Donnell faced plenty of backlash over the decision
While Rosie O'Donnell may have had plenty of well-wishers in her comments, others had wildly different opinions. Over on X, formerly known as Twitter, some were gleeful to see her go. One user posted, "IRELAND! My apologies you're getting our trash," while plenty others joined in to give their faux apologies to the country for O'Donnell's decision to move there. Heavyweight conservative X account Libs of TikTok shared the news and then asked, "Will anybody miss her??" which resulted in a flood commenters saying they would not. And while many might not want her back, if O'Donnell ever starts to get lonely, maybe she can get in touch with Ellen DeGeneres to further mend their feud, given that both of them have now fled to Europe following Donald Trump's election.
Besides general backlash, others were cynically shocked that O'Donnell actually pulled the trigger and made the move, with one user on X asking, "Hasn't she been saying that for 20 years?" Meanwhile, other users felt like O'Donnell is privileged because she had the ability to move internationally, though the former TV host did note in her TikTok that she has Irish lineage which is allowing her to seek citizenship in the country. But with O'Donnell mentioning she might return to the U.S. when there are "equal rights," some found the gesture hypocritical in the sense that many Americans did not flee during what they believed to be an unjust Biden administration. And while O'Donnell ended her post by saying, "Protect your sanity as much as you can, and try not to swim in the chaos if possible," her big announcement certainly only created more of it on social media.