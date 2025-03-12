Rosie O'Donnell's Final Dramatic Act In Her Feud With Donald Trump Explodes On Social Media

Rosie O'Donnell has left the country. The eponymous star of the "The Rosie Show," and former co-host who took "The View" in a new political direction, greeted the world via TikTok from her new home of Ireland. In a nine-minute long post that adds a chapter to her stunning transformation, O'Donnell dropped the news about her relocation, saying, "Although I was never someone who thought I would move to another country, that's what I decided would be the best for myself and my 12-year-old child." The child in question is the youngest of O'Donnell's five children, who goes by Clay. The "A League of Their Own" actor alluded to their reasons for leaving being a result of Donald Trump's re-election. She said, "It's been heartbreaking to see what's happening politically and hard for me personally as well. The personal is political, as we all know."

Advertisement

O'Donnell has made her distaste for Trump known, with People reporting in 2006 that Trump responded to her calling him a "snake-oil salesman" by saying he was going to sue her. As for a chance of ever returning, O'Donnell's only mention was that, "And when it is safe for all citizens to have equal rights there in America, that's when we will consider coming back."

Responding to her post, plenty of supporters chimed in to wish her well, with many Irish citizens also quick to welcome her to their country. But outside of people being happy for her move and safety, many Americans echoed her concerns about living in the U.S., with one person writing, "I'm happy for you and understand why you needed to go. I wish I could leave, too. I hope there will be a time when the light shines in the US again," to which O'Donnell responded, "As do I."

Advertisement