JD Vance's Comment About Usha's Pants Prove They Have What Trump & Melania Never Will

While Vice President JD Vance may not have a bromance with President Donald Trump like Elon Musk does, he possesses something arguably more valuable: a strong relationship with his wife, Usha Vance. In contrast, Donald and Melania Trump's body language has often sparked speculation about their marital happiness. And if we take the case of Melania's choice of a large black top hat at Trump's inauguration, which landed her on our worst-dressed list for the day, it suggests that they might have some communication issues. Because if President Trump knew she was going to wear that monument atop her head on one of the biggest days of his career, he might have suggested a less dramatic headpiece, one that showed her eyes and didn't get in the way of him trying to give her a kiss.

Advertisement

JD and Usha, on the other hand, appear to be the type of couple that eats dinner together and tells each other about their day — something that we know likely doesn't happen often between President Trump and Melania given her part-time New Yorker status.

Further evidence of JD and Usha's loving marriage came on March 12, 2025, during a St. Patrick's Day breakfast in Washington D.C. with the Taoiseach of Ireland. JD humorously remarked on his wife's festive fashion choice, saying to the prime minister and others (via The Daily Mail), "[The breakfast was] a really great opportunity for Usha to wear her pair of green pants. She's had these in the closet for years and finally gets to break them out." JD's own green tie further suggested that he and his wife likely coordinated their outfits beforehand.

Advertisement