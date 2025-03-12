JD Vance's Comment About Usha's Pants Prove They Have What Trump & Melania Never Will
While Vice President JD Vance may not have a bromance with President Donald Trump like Elon Musk does, he possesses something arguably more valuable: a strong relationship with his wife, Usha Vance. In contrast, Donald and Melania Trump's body language has often sparked speculation about their marital happiness. And if we take the case of Melania's choice of a large black top hat at Trump's inauguration, which landed her on our worst-dressed list for the day, it suggests that they might have some communication issues. Because if President Trump knew she was going to wear that monument atop her head on one of the biggest days of his career, he might have suggested a less dramatic headpiece, one that showed her eyes and didn't get in the way of him trying to give her a kiss.
JD and Usha, on the other hand, appear to be the type of couple that eats dinner together and tells each other about their day — something that we know likely doesn't happen often between President Trump and Melania given her part-time New Yorker status.
Further evidence of JD and Usha's loving marriage came on March 12, 2025, during a St. Patrick's Day breakfast in Washington D.C. with the Taoiseach of Ireland. JD humorously remarked on his wife's festive fashion choice, saying to the prime minister and others (via The Daily Mail), "[The breakfast was] a really great opportunity for Usha to wear her pair of green pants. She's had these in the closet for years and finally gets to break them out." JD's own green tie further suggested that he and his wife likely coordinated their outfits beforehand.
JD Vance has no shortage of praise and support for Usha
The reason why JD Vance's comment about Usha's green pants is so significant is that it seems to show how attentive and caring he is when it comes to small details about her life. It's possible that Usha told him how excited she was to bust out her green pants for this breakfast, and rather than dismissing it, he acknowledged it and tried to join in on her enthusiasm. And by publicly mentioning it during a meeting with the Taoiseach of Ireland, he likely related to a lot of men out there, the prime minister included, who have had to listen to their partners discuss seemingly minor matters like clothes.
This and JD and Usha's PDA-filled moments caught on camera prove that JD is proud to be Usha's husband. In fact, when Usha faced attacks regarding her Indian heritage in August 2024, JD swiftly defended her while also doling out praise. "Look, my attitude to these people attacking my wife is, she's beautiful, she's smart," JD told ABC News's "This Week" (per The Hill). "What kind of man marries Usha? A very smart man and a very lucky man, importantly. And my view is, look, if these guys want to attack me or attack my views, my policy views, my personality, come after me. But don't attack my wife. She's out of your league." Ultimately, JD has proven that he'll always go to bat for his wife and he'll even take note of what she's wearing, too.