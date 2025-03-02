Rare Moments Of PDA Between JD And Usha Vance Caught On Camera

There's a wide spectrum when it comes to the types of public displays of affection you'll see among political power couples. On one end, you have the effortless charm of Barack Obama and Michelle Obama, where hand-holding, knowing glances, and spontaneous kisses are expected. On the spectrum's other end, there are couples like Donald Trump and Melania Trump, who rarely exhibit PDA — and when they do, their affection often feels rehearsed or very forced. Then there are those couples like JD Vance and Usha Vance, whose occasional, yet seemingly genuine, moments of tenderness place them right in the middle of the spectrum.

According to former classmates, JD and Usha developed a wholesome bond after they first crossed paths on Yale's campus in 2013. Their 2014 interfaith wedding further showcased their foundation of mutual respect, as they combined their cultures to celebrate their union. By 2015, Usha had an established career as a litigator, but that didn't stop her from fully supporting her husband's political aspirations. She even stepped away from her career in 2024 to stand by JD's side, following his nomination for vice president of the United States.

As their relationship gained visibility in 2024, the public was exposed to more intimate glimpses of the couple's bond, witnessing JD and Usha sharing moments of public affection through lingering looks, soft kisses, and verbal expressions of awe of each other. These displays have led many to view the now-vice president and second lady of the United States as a power couple. Here are some of their rare but memorable PDA moments.

