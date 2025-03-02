Rare Moments Of PDA Between JD And Usha Vance Caught On Camera
There's a wide spectrum when it comes to the types of public displays of affection you'll see among political power couples. On one end, you have the effortless charm of Barack Obama and Michelle Obama, where hand-holding, knowing glances, and spontaneous kisses are expected. On the spectrum's other end, there are couples like Donald Trump and Melania Trump, who rarely exhibit PDA — and when they do, their affection often feels rehearsed or very forced. Then there are those couples like JD Vance and Usha Vance, whose occasional, yet seemingly genuine, moments of tenderness place them right in the middle of the spectrum.
According to former classmates, JD and Usha developed a wholesome bond after they first crossed paths on Yale's campus in 2013. Their 2014 interfaith wedding further showcased their foundation of mutual respect, as they combined their cultures to celebrate their union. By 2015, Usha had an established career as a litigator, but that didn't stop her from fully supporting her husband's political aspirations. She even stepped away from her career in 2024 to stand by JD's side, following his nomination for vice president of the United States.
As their relationship gained visibility in 2024, the public was exposed to more intimate glimpses of the couple's bond, witnessing JD and Usha sharing moments of public affection through lingering looks, soft kisses, and verbal expressions of awe of each other. These displays have led many to view the now-vice president and second lady of the United States as a power couple. Here are some of their rare but memorable PDA moments.
JD and Usha Vance have kissed in public often
JD Vance's political appearances after being chosen as Donald Trump's running mate were filled with controversy. In 2024, many conversations about the then-senator either focused on his past negative comments about Trump or his stances on different U.S. policies. But through it all, Usha Vance stood by his side, offering a kiss or holding his hand, even during the toughest moments.
In September 2024, JD faced public backlash for doubling down on racist statements controversial political activist Laura Loomer made about then-vice president Kamala Harris. Since the comments were reflective of Harris' Indian heritage, it would have been understandable if Usha, who is also Indian-American, refused to make appearances alongside her husband for some time, but at JD's next rally, Usha stood by her man, giving him a kiss before he took the stage to speak.
This form of PDA wasn't a one-off moment. In August 2024, the couple locked lips in front of a crowd in Eerie, Pennsylvania, and in one instance in 2022, after JD won the Republican primary for the Ohio Senate seat that would later become his, Usha leaned in to kiss her man on the cheek. The excited candidate likely forgot he was on stage, as his hand seemed to subconsciously make its way to Usha's derriere. While these playful touches and constant lip-smacking show true intimacy between the interracial couple, some argue that certain moments should remain behind closed doors.
Usha can't keep her eyes off JD
When Usha Vance manages to retrieve her lips from JD Vance's face, her lingering, sensual gaze often remains on her husband. One memorable moment when Usha's stare caught the public's attention was in January 2025 during the swearing-in ceremony at the presidential inauguration. As JD took the oath of office, Usha, who was elegantly dressed in a light pink coat dress, intensely gazed at the new U.S. vice president with pride, love, and admiration plastered on her face. On social media platforms including X, formerly known as Twitter, users expressed their gratification with the moment, with many saying that all men should strive to find a wife who can accomplish the Usha stare. One X user wrote, "That pride in #UshaVance! #Vance is a blessed soul. Every man's life will become blessed with a devoted wife like her."
Prior to JD's 2025 election win, Usha was captured constantly staring at JD with pride in her eyes, furthering the conversation that her stare was something men should look for in a woman. "Men, find yourself a wife that looks at you the way Usha looks at JD. That's all you need," a user on X said. Other commenters agreed with the statements, with some saying the couple is classy and exhibits organic love. "Love like that is so rare these days. They really do set the bar for what a supportive partnership should look like," one admirer commented on X.
Usha and JD verbally pour out their love for each other
JD Vance and Usha Vance constantly remind us that PDA surpasses physical touches or kisses. At the Republican National Convention on July 17, 2024, when the litigator introduced JD to thousands of attendees, she verbally praised her husband, referring to him as the "most interesting man" she'd ever met. She even testified that it wasn't long after meeting him that she realized she could not live without him, recalling how she learned about his soft nature and witnessed his willingness to adapt to her culture and heritage. JD has also never shied away from praising his wife. In his 2016 memoir, "Hillbilly Elegy," he fondly mentions how strongly Usha supported him while they were at Yale.
The two have also used their words to defend each other's characters. In an interview on "Fox & Friends" in August 2024, Usha defended JD against the media, which she felt was portraying him as a "caricature of a human" (via Newsweek). Her husband returned the favor when she came under scrutiny from some Republicans because of her heritage. In an interview with ABC News' "This Week," JD said, "What kind of man marries Usha? A very smart man and a very lucky man," (via The Hill). He further told those spewing negative comments at Usha to redirect their attacks to him, since his wife was out of their league.
While some people might argue that JD and Usha's PDA moments are a bit much, it's refreshing to see political figures remain human. Their publicized intimate moments prove that their love for each other is equally as important to them as their political prominence, though some believe the Vances' marriage is not set to last.