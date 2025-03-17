Signs Dana Perino Takes Fashion Advice From Fellow Fox Host Martha MacCallum

Martha MacCallum and Dana Perino are among several Fox News stars who've drastically changed their appearances over the years, yet their continued eerily similar aesthetics seem like more than coincidence. MacCallum has five years seniority over Perino at Fox, so one can't help but wonder if the latter took inspiration from her colleague as she went about cultivating her own image.

MacCallum rocked a hot pink outfit at President Donald Trump's vice president announcement in a July 2024 Instagram post. Just four months later, Perino showed off a pink look from her own wardrobe, a frayed jacket, to her Instagram followers on election night 2024. Perino also replicated MacCallum's December 2024 button-up tailored jacket style she displayed on Instagram with a pink, gold-buttoned coat in a January 2025 post. MacCallum and Perino have also evolved their professional hairstyles. Both flaunted short bobs in their early careers, which they've since let down and grew out to touch or reach past their shoulders. The two hosts also apparently adhere to a similar makeup routine, complete with thinly-sculpted eyebrows and black eyeliner. Those who don't know any better could mistake one for the other when they flip on Fox News, though MacCallum's rumored plastic surgery could be enough for some viewers to tell them apart.

