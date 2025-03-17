Signs Dana Perino Takes Fashion Advice From Fellow Fox Host Martha MacCallum
Martha MacCallum and Dana Perino are among several Fox News stars who've drastically changed their appearances over the years, yet their continued eerily similar aesthetics seem like more than coincidence. MacCallum has five years seniority over Perino at Fox, so one can't help but wonder if the latter took inspiration from her colleague as she went about cultivating her own image.
MacCallum rocked a hot pink outfit at President Donald Trump's vice president announcement in a July 2024 Instagram post. Just four months later, Perino showed off a pink look from her own wardrobe, a frayed jacket, to her Instagram followers on election night 2024. Perino also replicated MacCallum's December 2024 button-up tailored jacket style she displayed on Instagram with a pink, gold-buttoned coat in a January 2025 post. MacCallum and Perino have also evolved their professional hairstyles. Both flaunted short bobs in their early careers, which they've since let down and grew out to touch or reach past their shoulders. The two hosts also apparently adhere to a similar makeup routine, complete with thinly-sculpted eyebrows and black eyeliner. Those who don't know any better could mistake one for the other when they flip on Fox News, though MacCallum's rumored plastic surgery could be enough for some viewers to tell them apart.
Perino and MacCallum share a lot of styling similarities
Fox News host Dana Perino's stunning transformation was strikingly similar to her fellow network personality, Martha MacCallum. Perino is, regardless, proud of her locks, and highlighted the stylist who maintains them on social media. "This is Eddie Rubinov," Perino said in a December 21, 2023 Facebook post. "He takes care of my hair. Therefore, I'm really nice to him!" Some Facebook commenters approved of Perino's modern style and asked if Rubinov takes house calls.
Even if Perino took a few notes from MacCallum designing her 'do, that doesn't mean television viewers would have unanimously accepted her hairstyle's transition. Not everyone has loved MacCallum's hair alterations, either. "Martha stop!" one X, formerly known as Twitter, user wrote in 2019, reacting to one of her new looks. "You are too damn cute for this new hair style." However, fans seem to be more receptive to her modern aesthetic, which they think improved her on-screen presence. They encouraged other TV personalities, like Dagen McDowell, and political figures, like Karoline Leavitt, to adopt a similar look. "Change your hairstyle to look like Martha MacCallum," an X user wrote in February 2025. "It will stop your neck from hurting & increase your viewers. It's very hard to watch you flipping your hair out of your eyes."