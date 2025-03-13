Tim Walz Blows Up Donald Trump's Entire Identity In Brutal Takedown

Tim Walz's election loss didn't stop him from taking brutal digs at JD Vance, and it seems that the Minnesota governor isn't mincing words about Donald Trump, either. Walz appeared on MSNBC to discuss the goings-on with the current administration. While he may not have taken on the title of VP, that doesn't mean his voice won't be heard. And, he made his feelings about Trump very clear.

Tim Walz's view of Trump's mounting trade wars? "There's no plan behind this," he explained. He put it simply, saying, "Donald Trump doesn't know how anything works." Plenty of folks can surely agree with this sentiment, but Walz wasn't afraid to take things a step further, calling out Trump's infamous past. "Donald Trump is this caricature that had a reality TV show that pretended like he knew how to run businesses," Walz explained, adding, "The reality is, he doesn't." We know Trump well enough to know that he's thin-skinned enough to be seriously bothered by Walz's words if he ever hears them. Unsurprisingly, on a post of the interview on X, formerly known as Twitter, Trump's supporters were also bothered by Walz's words in the comment section. Yet, plenty of others expressed strong support. "He got that right," said one X user. "Trump's just a TV charlatan, not a business guru," asserted another.

