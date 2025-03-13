Tim Walz Blows Up Donald Trump's Entire Identity In Brutal Takedown
Tim Walz's election loss didn't stop him from taking brutal digs at JD Vance, and it seems that the Minnesota governor isn't mincing words about Donald Trump, either. Walz appeared on MSNBC to discuss the goings-on with the current administration. While he may not have taken on the title of VP, that doesn't mean his voice won't be heard. And, he made his feelings about Trump very clear.
Tim Walz's view of Trump's mounting trade wars? "There's no plan behind this," he explained. He put it simply, saying, "Donald Trump doesn't know how anything works." Plenty of folks can surely agree with this sentiment, but Walz wasn't afraid to take things a step further, calling out Trump's infamous past. "Donald Trump is this caricature that had a reality TV show that pretended like he knew how to run businesses," Walz explained, adding, "The reality is, he doesn't." We know Trump well enough to know that he's thin-skinned enough to be seriously bothered by Walz's words if he ever hears them. Unsurprisingly, on a post of the interview on X, formerly known as Twitter, Trump's supporters were also bothered by Walz's words in the comment section. Yet, plenty of others expressed strong support. "He got that right," said one X user. "Trump's just a TV charlatan, not a business guru," asserted another.
Tim Walz was clearly ready to help lead the country as VP
Tim Walz was clearly hoping to become the vice president instead of JD Vance. Yet, it also seems that he was a bit surprised when he didn't. When Kamala Harris lost the 2024 election to Donald Trump, Walz told ABC, "It felt like at the rallies — at the things I was going to, the shops I was going in — that the momentum was going our way, and it obviously wasn't at the end ..." He added, "... I was a little surprised. I thought we had a positive message, and I thought the country was ready for that."
Ready or not, Trump made his return. And, rather than Walz becoming the president's second-in-command, Vance technically took on that title. Of course, Trump's endless Elon Musk love fest often has everyone wondering why Vance is even around. And, despite not appearing to be Trump's right-hand man as frequently as Musk does, Vance's few public appearances have tanked his approval rating. According to Newsweek, in the wake of that infamous meeting between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, Trump, and Vance, the vice president took a hit in the polls. So, while Walz is clearly not impressed with the current administration, at least he can take solace in the fact that his words about Trump are sure to bother him, and that he may have had a better approval rating as VP than Vance does.