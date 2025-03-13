Even Lauren Boebert Wouldn't Wear Kristi Noem's Outdated Blazer And Boot Blunder

Lauren Boebert, queen of blazer fashion fails, may finally be getting dethroned. On March 13, controversial Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem posted some photos on Instagram showing off her meeting with West Point cadets. Unfortunately, we couldn't focus on the meeting at the heart of her post, since we were way too distracted by her bizarre ensemble.

In her post's caption, Noem wrote, "Honored to meet with West Point cadets, the future leaders of our Armed Forces. We discussed President Trump's national security priorities and the skills they'll need to lead. Their enthusiasm embodies the true American spirit." According to Noem, she and the folks visiting from the military academy discussed the current administration. We're just hoping that they didn't discuss the current administration's fashion, since it is definitely lacking. And, Noem can now be the poster child for that highly questionable style. For the special occasion, she built an outfit out of three pieces that simply did not work together. And, the result was a messy, unfocused look that left us scratching our heads.

