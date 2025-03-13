Even Lauren Boebert Wouldn't Wear Kristi Noem's Outdated Blazer And Boot Blunder
Lauren Boebert, queen of blazer fashion fails, may finally be getting dethroned. On March 13, controversial Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem posted some photos on Instagram showing off her meeting with West Point cadets. Unfortunately, we couldn't focus on the meeting at the heart of her post, since we were way too distracted by her bizarre ensemble.
In her post's caption, Noem wrote, "Honored to meet with West Point cadets, the future leaders of our Armed Forces. We discussed President Trump's national security priorities and the skills they'll need to lead. Their enthusiasm embodies the true American spirit." According to Noem, she and the folks visiting from the military academy discussed the current administration. We're just hoping that they didn't discuss the current administration's fashion, since it is definitely lacking. And, Noem can now be the poster child for that highly questionable style. For the special occasion, she built an outfit out of three pieces that simply did not work together. And, the result was a messy, unfocused look that left us scratching our heads.
Kristi Noem's outfit was an overload of contradicting vibes
The base of Kristi Noem's fashion fail was a navy and white printed high-low dress. This hemline, on its own, is a bit outdated and out of style at the moment. But, it was made much worse by pairing it with tall beige suede boots. The styles of this heavy, winter-ready footwear with the asymmetrical hemline and springy floral fabric simply didn't jive together. Yet, the outfit got far worse when Noem chose to cover a large portion of the dress up with a double-breasted navy blazer. This added a third, equally clashing element to the already overloaded outfit.
Noem's look was basically split up into thirds, and each portion looked like it belonged to a different ensemble. It almost seemed like she was desperate to make this dress work for this occasion and did whatever she could to make it appropriate. The result, however, was a mess. Noem's fellow MAGA lover Lauren Boebert is certainly no stranger to outdated outfits, but we can't even picture her putting together a look quite like this one. Next time Noem has a special meeting as the Secretary of Homeland Security, we recommend going for something a bit less experimental.