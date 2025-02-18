Lauren Boebert's Biggest Blazer Fashion Fails

Things Lauren Boebert is: A passionate Republican congresswoman from Colorado, a gun rights activist, and a mother of four. And one thing Lauren Boebert is not: A fashionista. The outspoken politico has had an equal amount of rants on the house floor as she has fashion fails. But it isn't as if she's not trying, or so it appears. She's tried to tone down her inappropriate makeup; she's tried to pull off classier outfits. But so far, it hasn't panned out for the petite firecracker.

One of her go-to looks is the blazer. Blazers have been a staple in women's wardrobes for decades. They are a go-to work element; they can look effortlessly casual when paired with a t-shirt and jeans, or they can veer into sexy territory when worn over a bra (a risqué look Emily Ratakjowski frequently revisits.) But Boebert's jackets don't fall into the category of professional workwear, nor chic casualwear, and certainly not as a sexy trend. These are fashion fails we'd love to see the congresswoman veto to the back of her closet.