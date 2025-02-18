Lauren Boebert's Biggest Blazer Fashion Fails
Things Lauren Boebert is: A passionate Republican congresswoman from Colorado, a gun rights activist, and a mother of four. And one thing Lauren Boebert is not: A fashionista. The outspoken politico has had an equal amount of rants on the house floor as she has fashion fails. But it isn't as if she's not trying, or so it appears. She's tried to tone down her inappropriate makeup; she's tried to pull off classier outfits. But so far, it hasn't panned out for the petite firecracker.
One of her go-to looks is the blazer. Blazers have been a staple in women's wardrobes for decades. They are a go-to work element; they can look effortlessly casual when paired with a t-shirt and jeans, or they can veer into sexy territory when worn over a bra (a risqué look Emily Ratakjowski frequently revisits.) But Boebert's jackets don't fall into the category of professional workwear, nor chic casualwear, and certainly not as a sexy trend. These are fashion fails we'd love to see the congresswoman veto to the back of her closet.
The wrong texture, wrong fit, wrong accessories
Here is an example of one of Lauren Boebert's blazers that missed the mark for multiple reasons. For starters, there's the material. Zooming into the jacket shows us that it had a thick, ribbed texture, almost like corduroy. It was too heavy for this light-weight dress, which she wore on the steps of the Capitol in April 2024. Then there was the poor fit. It was hanging off of her shoulders. A jacket's shoulder seam should sit at the end of the shoulder, not over beyond it, as Boebert's did. When you look at the sleeves, you can see that they're a bit scrunched on the arm, which tells us the arms on this jacket were too long for Boebert. When she wears an ill-fitting blazer like this, it makes it look like she's trying to play grown-ups, which serves to support her critics' claims that she's unqualified to be in Washington. Finally, there's the issue of her accessories that don't coordinate with the jacket. But we'll save this point for below, as she committed this color combination faux pas more than once.
Boebert's ill fitting, wrinkled blazer bomb
In January 2025, Lauren Boebert visited the VA Clinic in Loveland, Colorado. For the occasion, she paired a beige blazer that looked to be a linen blend, a satin-looking top, and jeans. While we appreciate what she was going for — casual yet professional — the ensemble didn't work. For starters, the blazer looked sloppy. It was wrinkled (a faux pas Meghan Markle has also committed on more than one occasion and been raked over the coals for), and the lapels looked disheveled as well. Looking creased and sloppy immediately makes your audience view you as unreliable. Also, as with her other blazers, this one seemed to fit too broadly at the shoulders.
Then there's the rest of the outfit. The top looks dated, like something we'd see in the '80s. The wine color feels right for autumn, while the blazer feels more like a late spring or summer piece. But January in Colorado? Fail.
Way too tight, Lauren
Per Elle, blazers look fresh and modern when they're worn long and a bit on the oversized side of things. Ergo, when worn too tight, they look dated. We're looking at you, Lauren Boebert. Perhaps it's the struggle of trying to fit her petite frame (she's a reported five feet tall). Whatever the reason, Boebert almost exclusively wears her blazers so they are stretched tightly and buttoned below the bust, as she demonstrated above in February 2025 on a visit to the White House. (Side thought: Coincidence or not that she wears very tight fighting outfits when she visits President Trump?)
What Boebert actually gets right here, however, is the length of her jacket, when paired with a skirt. A petite woman's legs appear longer when she wears a blazer that hits at or above the hip bone. Whether it's office-appropriate is up for debate, however.
Another Boebert fashion fail
As with the gray blazer, pink dress, and tan accessories above, Lauren Boebert missed the mark with this look, worn at the Capitol in September 2023. For starters, gray and tan aren't a match made in fashion heaven. She should have opted for a jacket in the beige family instead or even cream. As tan is a warm color, a jacket in that shade family would go with the warm hue of her salmon dress as well, whereas the gray feels mismatched.
Then there's the cut of the dress that's jarring when paired with the cut of the blazer. The high v-neck when worn with the deep-v of the single-buttoned blazer makes the bust area dominate Boebert's look. Perhaps this was intentional, but from a fashion perspective, it threw her look out of balance. Blazers aren't a bad choice for blustery Boebert, but she needs to find the right fit, color, and silhouette to make the look work for her.