Don Jr.'s Ex Vanessa Is Dating A Mega Golf Star (& We Know Kai Is Pumping Her Fists)
Talk about an ace in the hole. The Daily Mail revealed that Donald Trump Jr.'s ex-wife, Vanessa Trump, is dating none other than five-time Masters winner and golf extraordinaire, Tiger Woods. The outlet reported that the two conveniently live twenty minutes away from one another in Palm Beach, Florida and have been seeing each other since Thanksgiving 2024. A source told the outlet that they still live separately, though Vanessa heads over to Woods' house a few times a week and added that, "They just love hanging out, having dinner and schmoozing together. They're sticking close to home, have decided not to make it a thing and go out in public. Not just yet anyway."
Vanessa and Don Jr. were married for thirteen years and share five children, with the Daily Mail revealing that all five of the kids know about mom's new boyfriend. As for Don Jr., after their divorce, he went on to almost-marry Kimberly Guilfoyle, leave her, and is now dating Bettina Anderson, with the two having quite the age gap between them. Meanwhile, Woods will be the first (very) high-profile new love interest for Vanessa. And for the record, the two are only two years apart, so this won't be another scandal that will haunt Vanessa.
Kai can get pro lessons from Mom's new boyfriend
If there is one of Donald Trump Jr. and Vanessa Trump's kids that has to be most excited about having Tiger Woods hanging around the house –- it's Vanessa's eldest daughter, Kai Trump. Kai is an aspiring professional golfer and the dating confirmation explains her and Vanessa being photographed attending the PGA Tour's Genesis Invitational at Torrey Pines alongside Woods, who has his own aspiring pro golfer son, Charlie Woods. To make the two families even more of a perfect pair, the Daily Mail reported that Kai and Charlie both attend the same pricey private school, The Benjamin School, where they are hopefully teaching Charlie how to deal with overzealous fans.
Meanwhile, Kai is already following in Woods' footsteps in the endorsement department, with Golfweek reporting that Kai signed a deal with TaylorMade Golf, who just so happen to have none other than Woods on their staff. But that's not the end of the serendipity brought on by this newly made power couple, because it turns out that Kai and Woods go way back, with Kai having posted a photo to Instagram of her, Woods, and her grandfather, Donald Trump, in response to Woods' car accident in 2021. She might be some kind of matchmaker, because her sweet caption for the photo made it sound like the families were already close, writing, "Wishing Tiger luck and a speedy recovery. Also wishing his family all the best in these incredibly trying times. Get well soon!" Honestly, we would love to find out that Kai engineered her mom's return to the dating game by lining up none other than Tiger Woods as the perfect suitor.