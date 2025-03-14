Don Jr.'s Ex Vanessa Is Dating A Mega Golf Star (& We Know Kai Is Pumping Her Fists)

Talk about an ace in the hole. The Daily Mail revealed that Donald Trump Jr.'s ex-wife, Vanessa Trump, is dating none other than five-time Masters winner and golf extraordinaire, Tiger Woods. The outlet reported that the two conveniently live twenty minutes away from one another in Palm Beach, Florida and have been seeing each other since Thanksgiving 2024. A source told the outlet that they still live separately, though Vanessa heads over to Woods' house a few times a week and added that, "They just love hanging out, having dinner and schmoozing together. They're sticking close to home, have decided not to make it a thing and go out in public. Not just yet anyway."

Vanessa and Don Jr. were married for thirteen years and share five children, with the Daily Mail revealing that all five of the kids know about mom's new boyfriend. As for Don Jr., after their divorce, he went on to almost-marry Kimberly Guilfoyle, leave her, and is now dating Bettina Anderson, with the two having quite the age gap between them. Meanwhile, Woods will be the first (very) high-profile new love interest for Vanessa. And for the record, the two are only two years apart, so this won't be another scandal that will haunt Vanessa.