4 Scandals That Will Always Haunt Vanessa Trump

Donald Trump Jr.'s ex-wife, Vanessa Trump, is one of the more elusive members of the Trump family. She's barely active on social media, rarely speaks out in public, and seems perfectly content to live her life outside the spotlight. In other words, she's nothing like the Trump family we know. But here's the thing: attention-hogging or not, Vanessa has always been surrounded by drama. Former high school classmates even told New York Magazine she was voted "Most Likely to Wind Up on Ricki Lake," the messy, personal drama talk show.

Vanessa tried to ditch her bad-girl rep in her 20s and rebrand herself as a New York model, but controversy was never far off, and not everyone was convinced. "Vanessa played the media really well," a former friend told the publication. "Now she's all dolled up and ladylike and s**t, but she used to be this hard-rock in leather and baggy jeans." Eventually, Vanessa's transformation and Hollywood party life led her to the Trump world, where the scrutiny was harsher, louder, and impossible to evade.