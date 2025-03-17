The Shady Jab At Donald Trump Featured In The Big Bang Theory

President Donald Trump used to be embroiled in a brutal years-long feud with Vanity Fair after the outlet's former editor, Graydon Carter, said he had small hands. It's therefore quite astonishing that the divisive politician has never taken to social media to tear into Chuck Lorre, one of the producers of the hit sitcom "The Big Bang Theory." Lorre has been known for using vanity cards, displayed at the end of episodes, to deliver commentary on current events, and he did not spare the president when he made a bid for the White House in 2016.

Advertisement

"'Make America great again' is a bumper sticker for victimhood," one of Lorre's cards read, per Deadline. Of course, Lorre didn't name Trump, but everyone knew who he was referring to, especially since this wasn't his first message to his audience about the tumultuous 2016 election. "A Nonpartisan, Nondenominational Prayer for America. God, please make this election be over soon. Amen," an earlier one read. Hilariously, Lorre's vanity card after the politician bested Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton simply read, "Uh-oh" (via HuffPost). He took another jab at the incoming president on the eve of his first inauguration. The card for the "Big Bang" episode airing before the event contained lyrics from "Beware of the Darkness" by George Harrison, which warns against "greedy leaders."

Advertisement

In what was arguably one of his best hits, Lorre called Trump a "fascist, hate-filled, fear-mongering, demagogic, truth-shattering, autocratic golf cheater," at the end of yet another "Big Bang" episode, per Esquire. The subtle jabs were appreciated even by those who weren't exactly fans of the show, and even some of the cast members have been very outspoken about their dislike for the controversial president.