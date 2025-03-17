Lauren Boebert Has Dealt With Some Tragic Health Issues

As she was busy readying herself for her third congressional run in 2024, divisive Colorado Representative Lauren Boebert's campaign plans hit a snag when she got diagnosed with a life-threatening disease that landed her in the hospital. Boebert has been at the center of some messy controversies over the years, making her pretty famous among Republicans and Democrats alike, so she couldn't exactly land herself in hospital without anyone noticing. Her campaign released a statement on the congresswoman's wellbeing shortly after Boebert's doctors discovered that she had a blood clot in her leg that needed immediate removal in April 2024.

The conservative firebrand was experiencing extreme swelling in the affected leg and luckily sought medical help just in time. "After undergoing a CT Scan, doctors found an acute blood clot and diagnosed her with May-Thurner Syndrome, which is a rare condition that disrupts blood flow," the statement from her campaign on Facebook read. "Doctors recommended and scheduled a surgery, which was successfully completed this morning, to remove the clot and insert a stent that will address the Congresswoman's symptoms."

May-Thurner syndrome can be fatal if not treated. If the blood clot manages to move from the leg into the bloodstream, it can make its way to the lungs, causing a pulmonary embolism, which can be life-threatening and even cause death if medical care is not promptly administered. Luckily, Boebert got what she needed before any complications could arise. Unfortunately, however, there is no cure for May-Thurner syndrome, and the congresswoman will have to live with and manage the condition for the rest of her life.

