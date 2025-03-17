Lauren Boebert Has Dealt With Some Tragic Health Issues
As she was busy readying herself for her third congressional run in 2024, divisive Colorado Representative Lauren Boebert's campaign plans hit a snag when she got diagnosed with a life-threatening disease that landed her in the hospital. Boebert has been at the center of some messy controversies over the years, making her pretty famous among Republicans and Democrats alike, so she couldn't exactly land herself in hospital without anyone noticing. Her campaign released a statement on the congresswoman's wellbeing shortly after Boebert's doctors discovered that she had a blood clot in her leg that needed immediate removal in April 2024.
The conservative firebrand was experiencing extreme swelling in the affected leg and luckily sought medical help just in time. "After undergoing a CT Scan, doctors found an acute blood clot and diagnosed her with May-Thurner Syndrome, which is a rare condition that disrupts blood flow," the statement from her campaign on Facebook read. "Doctors recommended and scheduled a surgery, which was successfully completed this morning, to remove the clot and insert a stent that will address the Congresswoman's symptoms."
May-Thurner syndrome can be fatal if not treated. If the blood clot manages to move from the leg into the bloodstream, it can make its way to the lungs, causing a pulmonary embolism, which can be life-threatening and even cause death if medical care is not promptly administered. Luckily, Boebert got what she needed before any complications could arise. Unfortunately, however, there is no cure for May-Thurner syndrome, and the congresswoman will have to live with and manage the condition for the rest of her life.
Boebert had to address rumors surrounding her health
After Lauren Boebert recovered from emergency surgery, she was forced to address wild speculation that the blood clot in her leg had been caused by the COVID-19 vaccine. The congresswoman clarified to One America News Network (via Newsweek) that getting diagnosed with May-Thurner syndrome had nothing to do with the vaccine. It's not clear whether Boebert even got vaccinated, given her well-established anti-vaccine stance, but she might have given herself away when the staunch Republican reassured everyone that she didn't believe her condition had been caused by it.
Despite possibly having gotten the jab herself, Boebert affirmed her anti-vaccine stance in July 2024 shortly before former President Joe Biden dropped out of the race and endorsed Former Vice President Kamala Harris. The president's physical and mental health were under immense scrutiny, and the Colorado representative was among those who took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to question whether Biden was fit to run for office. Only, she seemed to blame the vaccine for his rumored health challenges.
"I wonder what could have caused Joe Biden's rapid physical and cognitive decline?" Boebert captioned four images of him getting the jab, clearly indicating that she thought the vaccine was the culprit. It's worth noting that no evidence exists to support what the congresswoman insinuated. She briefly touched on the rumors that her health issues were vaccine-related during her interview with One America News Network too, confirming simply, "I had some blood clots that we worked out — not Covid vax, you know, it's just an artery that was crushing a vein. So just want to clear the air there."