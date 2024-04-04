Lauren Boebert Recovers After Emergency Surgery For Health Scare

Lauren Boebert has been embroiled in numerous controversies since taking office in 2021 as a House Representative from Colorado. Her unbridled public arguments with fellow House member Marjorie Taylor Greeneare legendary, and her personal life — a divorce, young grandmotherhood, and an embarrassing display of PDA in a theater — has been more memorable than her lawmaking. Now Boebert is making news once again, this time for an unexpected medical crisis.

On April 2, Boebert's office released a surprising statement on her Facebook feed: "Yesterday afternoon, Congresswoman Lauren Boebert was admitted to UCHealth Medical Center of the Rockies in Loveland after experiencing severe swelling in her upper left leg. After undergoing a CT Scan, doctors found an acute blood clot and diagnosed her with May-Thurner Syndrome, which is a rare condition that disrupts blood flow." The release went on to explain Boebert had undergone surgery that morning to remove the clot and insert a stent to improve her leg circulation. "After taking time to rest as recommended by doctors, she is expected to make a full recovery with no significant concerns for her long-term health and no hindrance to her ability to perform her duties as a Congresswoman," her campaign concluded.

Just the day before, Boebert had posted photos of herself celebrating Easter. She appeared healthy and fit, which suggests her symptoms came on quickly and alarmed her enough to seek medical help right away. The Congresswoman is currently seeking re-election in a different Colorado district, and has been dividing her time between Washington and her home state.