Scandals That Plagued Barack Obama During His Time In Office

Although Former President Barack Obama's 8-year presidential term is considered largely unproblematic — especially compared to some of his predecessors and successors — it wasn't completely without its controversies. The "Dreams from My Father" author got an unfortunate taste of the drama he would have to endure during his first term while on the campaign trail in 2008. At the time, there were several rumors that Obama was ineligible for the presidency because he wasn't born in the U.S. To combat this, the presidential hopeful shared a digital scan of his birth certificate, which confirmed that he was born in Hawaii.

Unfortunately, even that wasn't enough to put an end to the Obama birth certificate controversy, as people believed that the scan was edited and continued to question his roots. So, in 2011, the then-president released the long-form copy of his birth certificate to lay the conspiracy to rest once and for all. "The President believed the distraction over his birth certificate wasn't good for the country," a statement from The White House read. "It may have been good politics and good TV, but it was bad for the American people and distracting from the many challenges we face as a country."

But the bizarre controversies didn't stop there. While the Democratic leader delivered a speech at the Rose Garden alongside Turkish Prime Minister Recep Tayyip Erdogan in 2013, it started raining, and he requested that Marines shield the two men with their umbrellas. This simple request caused a stir in the conservative world as critics called Obama out for being inconsiderate and breaking official protocol. Somewhat surprisingly, though, one of the beloved politician's biggest controversies wasn't related to politics at all.

