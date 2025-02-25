How Usha Vance's Life Has Changed Since Becoming Second Lady
With a new set of couples in the United States government's highest positions, we're avidly curious about how their roles will play out in the next four years. Vice President JD Vance's wife, Usha Vance, has stepped into her duties as second lady; the incomparable ex-lawyer has undertaken a whole docket of new responsibilities. According to her friends, she's up for the task. "She's just kind of unshakable," Charles Tyler, a former law school classmate of Usha's, told The Washington Post. "It would be odd for anyone else — for the tone of our conversations to be so, kind of, unaffected by the fact that her husband was just elected the vice president. But I detect almost no change. And that doesn't surprise me, because it's Usha."
The San Diego native met JD while attending Yale Law School, where he says she was his "Yale spirit guide," per an excerpt in his memoir, "Hillbilly Elegy." She has been a powerful voice in her husband's ear seemingly since their work together in school. A decade later, they are one of the most powerful couples in the nation. What that means for Usha Vance is a life of political luncheons and fancy suits, but what else?
Usha Vance made history as the first Indian American second lady
As JD Vance swore into office, it was his wife, standing beside him, who was making history. Stepping into her role as second lady, Usha Vance achieved two firsts in U.S. history: the first Indian American to hold that position and the first Hindu. During her speech to introduce her husband at the Republican National Convention, Usha said, "My background is very different from JD's. I grew up in San Diego in a middle-class community with two loving parents — both immigrants from India — and a wonderful sister. That JD and I could meet at all, let alone fall in love and marry, is a testament to this great country."
In a 2024 interview with NBC News, before Donald Trump won the presidency on November 5, Usha explained that she hadn't given much thought about what sort of causes she would take on as SLOTUS. Now many eyes are on her, and according to USA Today, some are not liking what they're seeing. Indian American voters who spoke with the outlet aren't thrilled that Usha will be their representation. "Aligning ourselves with them is only going to hurt our community more," said Thrisha Mohan, a non-profit worker who voted for Kamala Harris in the 2024 election.
She made the big move from Cincinnati to D.C.
Per tradition, the Vance family has made the move from Cincinnati, Ohio's East Walnut Hills neighborhood to the VP residence in Washington. Located at Number One Observatory Circle, the 19th-century home was built originally for the superintendent of the United States Naval Observatory — the ground on which it was built, according to the White House. It was eventually designated as the vice president's quarters in 1974, with Walter Mondale being the first to move in a few years later.
In an interview with The Cincinnati Enquirer, JD Vance said he and Usha Vance adored their Ohio home before they subsequently fell in love with the neighborhood. "We love it. Our neighbors are great, and some of our closest friends live within walking distance. We love the natural beauty, especially the old giant trees and the wildlife." Even so, it sounds like the Vances are adjusting easily to their new home. Three days after taking oath, JD wrote in a post on X (formerly Twitter): "My kids are settling in to the Vice President's official residence, and I just want to say: thank you to the American people," adding, "While we don't own this property, it is a beautiful home for our three little kids. We are grateful, and will take good care of it."
Usha's politics are murky
For the most part, Usha Vance has kept her political stance to herself. Even her old Yale Law School peers say that they weren't entirely sure where her views lay. They have, however, suggested that while Usha was in school, she was left-leaning. In a 2006 issue of the university tabloid, "The Yaler Rumpus," Usha's social scene was described as predominantly "tall, handsome, and conservative (though she herself is of the left-ish political persuasion)," per Yale Daily News. According to voter registration records obtained by The New York Times, the second lady was a registered Democrat until at least 2014, the year she married JD Vance. Moreover, she was a supporter of Hillary Clinton during her 2016 run for president against Donald Trump. At the same time, Usha was willing to clerk for conservative Justice Brett Kavanaugh after school — something her Yale peers told the Daily News they weren't as willing to do.
She has been evidently supportive of her husband's political ideologies thus far; in August 2024, she defended the vice president's enemy-making comment about the country being dominated by "childless cat ladies," telling "Fox and Friends" host Ainsley Earhardt, "I just wish sometimes that people would ... spend a lot less time just sort of going through this three-word phrase and that three-word phrase." Her reserved nature might continue on for the next four years, and she may keep her political POV close to the vest.
An influential voice in her husband's ear
On his campaign trail, JD Vance asked Usha Vance to take one role: "The thing that JD asked, and the thing that I certainly agreed to do, is to keep him company," she told NBC News. As it turns out, the Ivy League-educated former litigator is more of an asset to his career than what she has said. According to JD, who spoke on "The Megyn Kelly Show" podcast, Usha is a "powerful female voice on his left shoulder saying, 'don't do that, do do that.'" She seemingly gave that guidance during his candidacy for vice president. Usha helped with preparatory research for JD's 2024 debate with Democratic VP-elect Tim Walz, per a source who spoke with NBC News.
"When he goes out and makes a great speech, she advises him, and gives him her opinion, and it's taken seriously," political consultant and Vance family friend Jai Chabria told USA Today (via The Conservateur). Unlike Melania Trump's plan to be a "part-time" first lady, Usha is ready to take on the role of spirit guide for her husband once again. According to her friend Charles Tyler, who spoke with the BBC, Usha was never imagining a life in politics. Now, as SLOTUS, she has more of a political role than ever before — without any statutory responsibilities.