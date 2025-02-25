How Usha Vance's Life Has Changed Since Becoming Second Lady

With a new set of couples in the United States government's highest positions, we're avidly curious about how their roles will play out in the next four years. Vice President JD Vance's wife, Usha Vance, has stepped into her duties as second lady; the incomparable ex-lawyer has undertaken a whole docket of new responsibilities. According to her friends, she's up for the task. "She's just kind of unshakable," Charles Tyler, a former law school classmate of Usha's, told The Washington Post. "It would be odd for anyone else — for the tone of our conversations to be so, kind of, unaffected by the fact that her husband was just elected the vice president. But I detect almost no change. And that doesn't surprise me, because it's Usha."

Advertisement

The San Diego native met JD while attending Yale Law School, where he says she was his "Yale spirit guide," per an excerpt in his memoir, "Hillbilly Elegy." She has been a powerful voice in her husband's ear seemingly since their work together in school. A decade later, they are one of the most powerful couples in the nation. What that means for Usha Vance is a life of political luncheons and fancy suits, but what else?