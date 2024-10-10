The Most Awkward JD Vance Moments Caught On Camera

JD Vance's cringey encounter at a donut shop in Georgia had people questioning if he had ever spoken to another human being. It was obvious from the get-go that the employees at the establishment weren't interested in having a conversation with Vance. However, it didn't seem like the best-selling author read the room because he proceeded to inform a worker that he was running for VP and only received an "Okay" in response. Vance made things even harder for the employees by being vague about his order.

"I'm JD Vance, I'm running for Vice President." "...Okay." pic.twitter.com/wRR6D1Wf8q — chris evans (@notcapnamerica) August 22, 2024

As expected, the cringey clip went viral. One commentator on X pointed out how Vance's image was largely centered around him being a regular person, but he still seemed like he would order a "logical" donut at a bakery. Meanwhile, others created parodies that showcased how Vance's interactions with humans felt. Of course, some commentators were glad that one of the employees made no attempt to hide their distaste for the Republican VP hopeful.

And his disastrous haircut led many to question if he was a plant to take down Donald Trump. Vance addressed the awkward moment in a chat with NBC, saying, "I just felt terrible for that woman," he continued. "We walked in, and there's 20 Secret Service agents, and there's 15 cameras, and she clearly had not been properly warned, and she was terrified, right? I just felt awful for her."

