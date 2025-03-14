JD Vance Accidentally Admits Usha Doesn't Find Him As Funny As He Thinks He Is

While JD Vance appeared to find it funny to have his wife Usha Vance as an on-stage sidekick designed to smile, he should remember everything Usha has had to deal with since becoming second lady. In fact, Usha spoke to Fox News' Ainsley Earhardt about suddenly being a topic of public discussion and dealing with negative press about her husband, saying, "Sometimes I do see it and say, well this is not the JD I know, this is not accurate." But she later added that, "I've gotten kinda accustomed to it and grown a bit of a thick skin." We wonder if her skin was thick enough for when they were both embarrassingly booed on their night out at The Kennedy Center?

But on an even more personal level, Usha has also been the subject of racist remarks, with JD appearing on "Face the Nation" to push back on people who did not approve of him having a non-white wife. JD responded to the hate by saying, "I signed up for it. My wife didn't sign up for it," adding that, "By the way she's way out of their league ... So I wished they'd just keep their mouth shut." And while it was an honorable defense of Usha, based on his newly made comments about her having to smile and laugh, we can't help but feel like she might also wish he'd keep his mouth shut sometimes.