Swirling Rumors About Tiger Woods And Vanessa Trump Have Everyone Saying The Same Thing

Look out, Kai Trump — Donald Trump's oldest granddaughter may not be the only great golfer in the family for long. Donald Trump Jr.'s ex-wife Vanessa Trump is reportedly dating a mega golf star, and we have a feeling Kai is pumping her fists. Sources say that Vanessa has been dating none other than Tiger Woods for months, and it's no surprise that folks have a lot to say about the unexpected new couple.

After a scandalous and highly publicized affair, Woods split with ex-wife Elin Nordegren in 2010. The former couple shares two children together named Sam and Charlie. Vanessa split with Don Jr. in 2018 after getting hitched 13 years prior and having five kids of their own: Kai, Donald III, Tristan, Spencer, and Chloe.

Beyond kids and exes, Woods and Vanessa have even more in common. They're both golf lovers who have good relationships with the Trump family. Vanessa has stayed close with the Trumps despite divorcing Don Jr., and Donald gave Woods the Presidential Medal of Freedom back in 2019. Still, despite what may have brought this couple together, the public is surprised at the news and folks are having some negative reactions to the pairing. One X, formerly known as Twitter, user summed it up succinctly when they said, "Yuck."

