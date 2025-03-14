Swirling Rumors About Tiger Woods And Vanessa Trump Have Everyone Saying The Same Thing
Look out, Kai Trump — Donald Trump's oldest granddaughter may not be the only great golfer in the family for long. Donald Trump Jr.'s ex-wife Vanessa Trump is reportedly dating a mega golf star, and we have a feeling Kai is pumping her fists. Sources say that Vanessa has been dating none other than Tiger Woods for months, and it's no surprise that folks have a lot to say about the unexpected new couple.
After a scandalous and highly publicized affair, Woods split with ex-wife Elin Nordegren in 2010. The former couple shares two children together named Sam and Charlie. Vanessa split with Don Jr. in 2018 after getting hitched 13 years prior and having five kids of their own: Kai, Donald III, Tristan, Spencer, and Chloe.
Beyond kids and exes, Woods and Vanessa have even more in common. They're both golf lovers who have good relationships with the Trump family. Vanessa has stayed close with the Trumps despite divorcing Don Jr., and Donald gave Woods the Presidential Medal of Freedom back in 2019. Still, despite what may have brought this couple together, the public is surprised at the news and folks are having some negative reactions to the pairing. One X, formerly known as Twitter, user summed it up succinctly when they said, "Yuck."
Disgust seemed to be the most common reaction to the news on social media
There is no shortage of news about the Trump family these days, but word that Vanessa Trump is getting cozy with Tiger Woods has still managed to gain plenty of attention. One X user wrote in a since-deleted tweet, "Didn't have THIS on my 'trumps are trash' bingo card. Tiger Woods Is Dating Vanessa Trump, Donald Trump Jr.'s Ex-Wife. GROSS!" "Gross," another X-user echoed. Many folks shared the sentiment that this couple getting together was a shock. Others were able to piece together theories about why this unlikely pairing works. "Ewwwww. She clearly likes slimeballs," one commenter asserted, evidently making a judgment about both Woods and Don Jr. Another wrote, "No surprise. He's an a**hat."
Other X-users suggested that having Woods as a potential future stepdad may have added a new angle to Kai Trump's nepo-baby status. After all, she's set to have a nepo-baby face-off with Woods' son at the Junior Invitational golf tournament later this month. "Explains how the little one got a Taylormade endorsement," someone wrote. Kai recently snagged an endorsement deal with the brand, which Woods also represents. Evidently, folks are having varied takeaways from this crossover between the Trump family and the world of sports. However, there was one overarching feeling tying together most of the reactions on the internet, and let's just say it was anything but positive.
Tiger Woods' connection to the Trump family isn't new
While the general public may not ship Vanessa Trump and Tiger Woods, it's easy to wonder how the Trump family feels about this new development. One X user wrote, "I can't tell if the Donald would be excited or upset about this." In reality, though, Donald Trump is almost surely excited that Woods may join the clan. Donald and Woods' relationship long predated the golfer's romance with Vanessa. The unlikely duo has actually been friends since the late 1990s, and they have golfed together on many occasions over the years.
While this high-profile romance may have come as a surprise to much of the public, this news likely isn't news for most of the Trumps. "Tiger and Vanessa have been seeing each other since just before Thanksgiving," a source told the Daily Mail. "She comes to his place on Jupiter Island. They're not living together. She comes over maybe a few nights a week ... They just love hanging out, having dinner, and schmoozing together." It seems clear that if the Trump family doesn't want something revealed to the public, it doesn't get revealed to the public. So, the fact that this news is surfacing now likely means that Vanessa and Woods are ready to go public, albeit in a low-key way. In the meantime, the source said that the couple is "sticking close to home, have decided not to make it a thing and go out in public. Not just yet anyway."